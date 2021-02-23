Japan considers creating waiting lists for COVID-19 vaccine: Kono

Japan is considering introducing waiting lists for COVID-19 vaccinations to avoid waste, the minister in charge of inoculation effort said as the country prepares to expand the program's scope.
"We should prioritize not wasting vaccines, rather than sticking to the priority order" of inoculation, when scheduled vaccinations are canceled at the last minute, administrative and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said on a TV program.
Kono indicated the central government will call on municipalities tasked with administering shots to come up with waiting list systems.
Last week, Japan launched its initial phase of inoculation for 40,000 health care workers with a vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE.
A further 4.7 million frontline health workers are to begin receiving shots in March, followed by 36 million people aged 65 or older from April. Then, people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or heart disease and those working at elderly care facilities will come next, and finally the general population.
Kono also cast doubt on the idea of using COVID-19 vaccine certification for official purposes, including using it as a kind of vaccine passport to permit international travel, saying to do so would discriminate against those who cannot be inoculated against the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus because of allergy.
"I don't think the international community will introduce a system preventing people from doing something unless they get shots," the former foreign minister said.© KYODO
JeffLee
Oh, for crying out loud. What an insane idea. Let's have a medical expert, and not a politician, in charge of this program.
Bungle
Wanna bet on that, Kono-san?
Monty
Put all the Nonstop about the japanese government complaining people at the end of the waiting list!
Penfold
I'd say Kono is misinformed if he doesn't think the endgame of all of this is not a covid passport / Digital ID. More likely they are floating trial balloons to test public opinion.
Simian Lane
Pfizer must be minted
stickman1760
The waiting list is a good idea. I’ll get my name on as many as I can.
thelonius
Now that is the most sensible idea to come out of the government this whole pandemic.
Comment, he wrote
Surely, covid passports will be necessary for international travel and a requirement during The Olympics?
Wellington
I cannot believe the incompetence of these men. I had thought that Mr. Kono was a cut above the rest, being educated abroad and seemingly a man with a proper dose of common sense.
Sadly I was mistaken.
If the Japanese people were not as sensible and smart as they are regarding safety the death toll would be a lot higher than it is with these guys in charge.