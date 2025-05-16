 Japan Today
national

Japan considers expanding industries eligible for foreign skilled workers

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering expanding the scope of industries under the Specified Skilled Worker visa for foreigners to address a severe labor shortage at home, according to a draft presented to a ruling Liberal Democratic Party committee.

The draft proposed increasing the number of eligible industries from 16 to 19, with warehouse management, waste disposal and linen supply to be newly included.

Holders of the Specified Skilled Worker visa, created in 2019, are allowed to work in 16 industries facing workforce challenges, such as construction, nursing care and agriculture, with many transferring from the technical trainee program.

The Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 visa enables holders to spend five years in Japan, while the No. 2 visa offers unlimited renewals, opening the path to permanent residency and permitting workers to bring their spouses and children to the country.

There were more than 280,000 holders of the Specified Skilled Worker visa as of the end of 2024, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

