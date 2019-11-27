Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't considers expanding part-timers' pension coverage

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering incorporating more part-timers into the employee pension program by requiring companies with smaller workforces to participate, government sources said Tuesday.

Currently, companies with 501 or more employees must enroll in the program, whereas under the plan being considered, the threshold would be lowered to 101 employees in October 2022 and 51 in October 2024, the sources said.

The move comes as the government aims to increase pensions people receive amid concerns among workers about whether they will have sufficient financial resources to live on after they retire.

If realized, the two-step expansion will bring 650,000 workers into the employee pension system.

With both the employer and the employee contributing equal amounts into the pension system, the amount to be paid by firms in total is expected to increase by 159 billion yen ($1.5 billion) as a result of the expansion.

The government has been seeking to abolish altogether the threshold for firms to be a part of the pension program, but the latest plan does not set a deadline for complete elimination in consideration of the situation of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The government had been thinking of lowering the required number of workers for enrollment in the program to 51 or above immediately, but firms have urged the government to handle the matter carefully as they hope to minimize the impact on their operations.

The current employee pension program targets part-timers at firms with at least 501 employees who work 20 hours or more a week and are paid monthly salaries of 88,000 yen or more. The hour and salary requirements will not change under the proposed expansion.

In Japan, around 44.4 million people working at private firms and in government positions are members of the employee pension program, with the insurance premium fixed at 18.3 percent of monthly salary.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
So desperate to grab cash, even from part time workers, propping up an unworkable system something like 60% of workers are part time employee and the government now want a cut of their ¥1,000 an hour wage. How about the government stop spending money.but that idea is Crazy.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I said this before, I say it again:

"Take it from the poor, give it to the rich"!

That's how this government works!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

