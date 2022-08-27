Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan considers letting asymptomatic COVID patients go out if mask worn

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is considering allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to leave their homes to buy daily necessities as long as they wear a mask and take other measures against spreading the virus, government sources said Saturday.

The proposal comes as cases have hit record numbers in many regions amid a seventh wave of the pandemic that shows no signs of abating, threatening to disrupt societal functions should many be confined to isolation.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government would "thoroughly discuss" the policy before deciding whether to implement it.

Currently, those who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate at home for 10 days if they exhibit symptoms or seven days if they are asymptomatic.

Viral shedding has been found to be unlikely from the 10th day following the onset of symptoms, while asymptomatic patients do not shed the virus at all from the eighth day.

Some health experts also hold the view that people who have recovered from their symptoms can be allowed to go out as necessary before 10 days as long as they wear a mask.

The government is considering shortening the isolation period of symptomatic patients to a week to avoid disrupting the functioning of society should infections rapidly increase.

Among other recently eased measures, Kishida said earlier this week that the government would review its daily COVID-19 reporting requirements in a bid to reduce the burden on hospitals and local health centers.

Kishida also announced a relaxing of entry requirements for triple-vaccinated travelers to Japan, who will no longer be required to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test result starting on Sept 7.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Again Japan with the magic mask! Why these people cannot THINK? How is it possible that they are so fixated on the mask?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Viral shedding has been found to be unlikely from the 10th day following the onset of symptoms, while asymptomatic patients do not shed the virus at all from the eighth day.

Which seems to be regardless of how many shots you've taken.

Therefore the policy is regardless of vaccination status.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog