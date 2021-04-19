Japan considers letting dentists administer COVID-19 vaccines

The Japanese government will consider allowing dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, its top spokesman said Monday, amid concerns there will be a dearth of doctors and nurses once the rollout hits full tilt.
"We will consider what is necessary to ensure the Japanese people can get vaccinated quickly and safely," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato replied when asked at a press conference about media reports that such a decision could be finalized this month.
Since Japan launched its vaccination program in mid-February, around 1.2 million health care workers have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc.'s two-shot vaccine, the only one approved by the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare so far.
A further 13,000 people aged 65 or older have taken the first dose, according to government data.
That adds up to less than 1 percent of the country's population of 126 million, roughly 110 million of whom are eligible being aged 16 or older.
Supply shortage has been the main reason for the slow rollout, with Japan trailing far behind countries such as Britain and the United States.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday he expects to procure enough doses for all those eligible by the end of September through additional shipments from Pfizer after phone talks with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant's CEO, Albert Bourla.
Japan also has supply deals with Britain's AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc of the United States but their vaccines are pending approval by the health ministry.© KYODO
GdTokyo
Yeah, because swab, jab, plunge and monitor is so tough.
jiji Xx
a friend in the States tells me that pharmacies also administer 'the jab'....
Michael Machida
There is enough dentist in Tokyo so why not?
Fiddlers
Why is the government so slow to make any decision here. This is common sense to use the dentists to help so hurry up and decide !
Kentarogaijin
Great !!..
Haisha San COVID Vaccine !!..
Gorramcowboy
This country does nothing but consider.
Hiro
@Gorramcowboy, how course they have to considered. Dentist don't work for the government. Who is to say many dentists are even willing to accept patient everyday to vaccine them? And is the government willing to pay them for everyday work? Also who would supervise them in case they steal or secretly sell the vaccine? Or worse is if they have enough qualify people to the vaccination. There are dozen of things to considered before they actually do such a thing. For example what happen if something goes wrong during the vaccination and who will be responsible etc? You are naive if you think these things can be immediately decided. For all we know the patient might even sue the dentist if something goes wrong.
P. Smith
Japan, in typical fashion, is over complicating the vaccine rollout.
Extra Virgin Palm Oil
All of this "considering" should have been done months ago.
quercetum
It’s important to consider the possible varying effects of a dentist administered vaccine. The government should complete initial research into this before making a decision. At the very bare minimum a symposium or a simple gee hmm with doctors and dental associations should be held. The first step is to form a committee. We must be careful. Haste makes waste.
Yukijin
Straight in the gums baby!
Ligger2
Nice try, but there are only about 105,000 dentists in all of Japan.
Only 260,000 doctors.
Luckily, there are 1.2 million nurses.
They need to start using: pharmacists, veterinarians, paramedics, SDF etc.
About 70 million people who are eligible want to be inoculated.
The most they have jabbed in one day is about 100,000 people.
Zoroto
What about nurses? AFAIK, nurses today, shockingly, are not allowed to vaccinate in Japan
hatsufred
Vaccines arrived in Feb it is now Apr - And they are considering asking dentists !
I would like to say I’m impressed - but I have a 10 year old cat that can make decisions faster