Gov't considers new cash handout for needy households

Japan's government is considering another cash handout program of up to 100,000 yen each for needy households to help ease the financial strain of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.
Under the envisaged plan, applicants for the new program of pandemic support would be required to meet conditions such as not possessing deposits and savings in excess of 1 million yen, but those on welfare would be excluded, according to the sources.
The government is considering providing monthly payments of 60,000 yen to single-member households, 80,000 yen to two-person households and 100,000 yen to households composed of three or more people for three months from July, earmarking 50 billion yen from the fiscal 2021 initial budget, the sources said.
The move comes as the government is considering extending its third state of emergency beyond the current end date of May 31 for about three weeks, with a fourth wave of infections triggered by highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus showing no signs of abating.
The latest COVID-19 emergency was declared in late April and extended and expanded later, with 10 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka now covered by its restrictive measures.
Last year, the government delivered 100,000 yen each to applicants of its blanket cash handout program for the country's 126 million residents to ease the initial economic impact of the first state of emergency from April through May.
To support households reeling from the pandemic, the government has also provided interest-free loan programs without collateral.
Mostly recently, the government decided to offer cash handouts of up to 50,000 yen per child to households in need by utilizing reserve funds for fiscal 2020.© KYODO
kurisupisu
What a joke the Japanese government is!
Offering a pittance to the impoverished...
Scarce
America has payed out over 10k USD to me. Japan gave a few bucks...give me more Japan!!!
Scarce
Looky Looky who is trying to model America. However America is paying much much more! Give me that free ¥¥!
Speed
I'm fall or it. I could really use the money. My business has taken a hit.
Albert
@Scarce you should live in America since you want money.
For you it seems America this, America that.
Free doesn't exists and the money is paid by tax and need to be paid back somehow. Is the same for America.
On topic:
Supporting people who can use the money is just a small gesture.
It is not enough for small businesses, households who are in need.
Japan need to increase the vaccinations so that people can go back to normal, if that is still possible.
Mark
This is well welcomed news to all, it will help for sure.
As far as I know the U.S. has issued only 3 stimulus payments to the public totaling $3.200, Japan so far and as far as I know! has paid out about 100,000jpy to all citizens plus other special supports for businesses and families.
Cricky
It took months to get the pittance last time, this time they have developed a complex series of rules. So it will be Christmas before anything is seen. If you have successfully filled out the required forms correctly.
so having 1 million yen in deposits/ savings is deemed an adequate amount to be viewed as not in need?
politicians are paid that or more a week? Plenty of free money for their business friends and crumbs for the rest of us. Vile.
Tom Doley
Are the people proud of Japan's anti lock down measures still proud of Japan's economy?
diobrando
1 million is nothing for a family especially with all costs for kids! What a joke!
French government help his citizens living on Japan and impacted by covid. For example a family of 4 receive every month 100 000yens!
warispeace
The ¥100,000 blanket tax return (so-called handout) took months to implement and was a huge time and cost burden on local governments. This time, local authorities are going to have to means test, which is an additional load, especially as more services are now remote. Then there is the question of what will happen to all the private data on the more precarious members of society.
Helping those in need directly is a good idea, but the implementation process needs thoughtfulness. The government has had more than a year to develop a plan. Have they?
Mr Kipling
Great.....more of my hard earned tax money being given to the poor. There is no excuse for poverty in a country like Japan. If people make bad life choices, they should live with the consequences.
Direct this aid to those who have been affected by government actions on covid not a blanket hand out to all the "poor".
kohakuebisu
True. My own reaction was that this would be a victory for people who keep their money under the futon. There are plenty of them in Japan. A fall in income, based on tax records, would be fairer than this.
I bet some people who apply will have brand new cars.
Meiyouwenti
Japanese government is not serious about helping its people. With complicated application process and paperwork, many of the needy households will end up getting nothing.
willie_html
”needy” or “in need”
the former seems negative
cracaphat
There it is again."Considers."
Hervé L'Eisa
Way too little, way too late!
Dman
Does it include foreign residents having a hard time making ends meet?
ian
They should do this on a regular basis, not just for those with low or no savings but also those who are presently jobless as well
factchecker
How about focusing on the vaccinations for more people so we can get back to normal again?