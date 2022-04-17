Japan considers 'quasi-refugee' status for people fleeing conflicts

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the government is considering creating a more loosely defined refugee category to accept people fleeing conflicts in light of the humanitarian crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.
"The Justice Ministry is considering a system for accepting people as refugee equivalents from a humanitarian standpoint even if they do not fall under" the 1951 refugee convention, Kishida said at a meeting in Niigata on Saturday.
The prime minister stressed the envisioned system would not discriminate against certain countries, adding that Japan will strive to do its work in accordance with the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.
Under the U.N. convention, a refugee is a person who cannot return to their country or is unwilling to do so because of a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
People fleeing conflicts have long found a narrow path to attaining refugee status in Japan, with the government traditionally recognizing only around 1 percent of refugee applications, drawing criticism from human rights organizations.
Japan has accepted more than 500 evacuees fleeing the war in Ukraine since it began in late February.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Japan choose what status can benefit Japan, so refugee but not totally refugee.
Yotomaya
Good if it actually happens.
divinda
While here, the quasi-refugees may get to experience one of the quasi-state-of-emergencies, or maybe they can go visit one of Japan's quasi-national parks
Lamilly
I guess a quasi-country can accept quasi-refugees
JRO
I guess it's a way to make it easier to kick them out once all of this is out of the spotlight and doesn't benefit Japan anymore.
snowymountainhell
At least this editor had the tact to crop their faces just above their masks. For Japan to profit from parading these poor people and providing what could be false hope to other countries refugees would be reprehensible.
virusrex
I never get the fixation of Japanese officials to never compromise to actual reforms when they become necessary and instead opt for "quasi" "pseudo" "semi" patchwork things.
zichi
They are not refugees unless they make a request.
They are people evacuated from countries where they fled to and escape the war in their own country.
What is better for them?
Evacuee, refugee, quasi-refugee.
I think the term refugee and the conditions are agreed upon by international treaties. Like the 1951 Refugee Convention.