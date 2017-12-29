Japan considers regulations to keep drones away from U.S. military bases

The Japanese government is considering regulating the use of drones above U.S. military facilities in the country, following a request by the U.S. forces overseeing the Asia-Pacific region, a government source said.

Japan has a law that bans drones from being flown over key facilities such as the prime minister's office and the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. But U.S. military facilities are not explicitly mentioned as restricted areas, according to the transport ministry.

The Defense Ministry said drones, when flown above the U.S. military's Camp Schwab on the southern island of Okinawa, could get in the way of helicopters also flying in the area. The drones could also be used for terror attacks, posing a security threat.

"It's the Japanese government's responsibility to ensure the safety of the U.S. military. We must consider necessary steps (to address the problem)," a senior ministry official said.

Adm Harry Harris, who leads the U.S. Pacific Command, directly urged Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera to set the drone regulations during their talks in Tokyo on Nov 16, according to the source.

Some 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan. U.S. forces are dispersed among around 80 facilities located nationwide, the bulk of which are in Okinawa Prefecture.

© KYODO