Japan considers regulations to keep drones away from U.S. military bases

The Japanese government is considering regulating the use of drones above U.S. military facilities in the country, following a request by the U.S. forces overseeing the Asia-Pacific region, a government source said.
Japan has a law that bans drones from being flown over key facilities such as the prime minister's office and the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. But U.S. military facilities are not explicitly mentioned as restricted areas, according to the transport ministry.
The Defense Ministry said drones, when flown above the U.S. military's Camp Schwab on the southern island of Okinawa, could get in the way of helicopters also flying in the area. The drones could also be used for terror attacks, posing a security threat.
"It's the Japanese government's responsibility to ensure the safety of the U.S. military. We must consider necessary steps (to address the problem)," a senior ministry official said.
Adm Harry Harris, who leads the U.S. Pacific Command, directly urged Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera to set the drone regulations during their talks in Tokyo on Nov 16, according to the source.
Some 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan. U.S. forces are dispersed among around 80 facilities located nationwide, the bulk of which are in Okinawa Prefecture.© KYODO
10 Comments
bjohnson23
that's simple, any drone flying over a US installation in Japan should be shot down, end of story. Exclusive rights IAW with air space agreements.
Goodlucktoyou
If America wants to be here, they should not impose. They have satellites and radar etc, so a drone is probably used by local Japanese people to check facts for the next series of American disasters near or over kindergartens.
Kiwi in Okinawa
Maybe time to do a contra deal. Avoid take off and landing paths near schools, and people can avoid using their drones near the bases.
darknuts
With drones becoming more and more available, I wonder how long it will take for drone based IEDs to become a thing. They're right to be concerned.
Dan Lewis
Kiwi - that's borderline blackmail.
wtfjapan
Avoid take off and landing paths near schools, and people can avoid using their drones near the bases. drones shouldnt be flown near any airport / airbase / airstrip period! only takes one idiot to fly their drone into the path of a planes engine, worse case causing the plane to crash killing everybody on board and possible people on the ground. If you think its fine to fly a drone around a US airbase then you should try flying that same drone around any domestic airport in Japan and see how far it gets you.
wtfjapan
probably used by local Japanese people to check facts for the next series of American disasters near or over kindergartens. theres a reason why they shoot birds flying over airports or scare them away, birdstrikes have been proven to bring planes down, drones have hard metal parts / batteries and can easily do similar damage to engines. anybody that think its perfectly fine to fly a drone near a airbase/airport is a moron!
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
As I have said before, Japan has been under US occupation for over 70 years and still is. Your PM take his orders from Washington and he will do as ordered by Washington. Instead of telling the US to remove its bases from Japanese soil your PM will do has Washington orders him. Surely the Japanese people can see that the US is making them a target to US enemies. Japan needs to re-establish its sovereignty.
extanker
Sure, and when a civilian drone wanders over an airfield and downs a helicopter, you'll blame the American military.
extanker
So China decided to lay claim to some Japanese islands just because the US is there? Sorry, but Japan is a target all by itself.