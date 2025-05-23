 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken on May 22 shows the grounds of the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, where soil removed from areas around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is being considered for reuse. Image: KYODO
national

Gov't considers reusing Fukushima cleanup soil at PM's office grounds

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering reusing soil, removed from areas around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, on the premises of the prime minister's office and other ministries and agencies, a government source said.

The move is aimed at setting a precedent on soil recycling outside Fukushima Prefecture, after demonstration projects planned in some areas in Tokyo and its vicinity hit a snag due to local opposition.

The soil that will be taken to the prime minister's office and other offices in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district is likely to be used for flowerbeds and other purposes. The Environment Ministry has said its safety has been confirmed through demonstration projects that began in Fukushima Prefecture in 2017.

Three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima plant suffered fuel meltdowns following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, spewing massive amounts of radioactive materials into the air and resulting in the contamination of land in the vicinity.

About 14 million cubic meters of removed soil and other waste has seen been placed at an interim storage facility near the nuclear complex.

Japan aims to recycle soil with relatively low radioactivity for public works, such as to form road embankments, to reduce the total amount of soil that eventually needs to be dealt with.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Good, they’ve scattered it all over Central Japan. You see it in black. plastic 1 ton bags with numbers spray painted on it.

Buried it all over the place from river embankments to under roads.

Going to be nice when all the bags disintegrate into the rivers.

Maybe make sure there’s a bunch of big black plastic bags on display there too ,‘just to get the full experience?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

In a word : mad.

pointless political game. Demagogic showcasing

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

How is that building a prime minister’s residence? Beautiful says no one ever.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Spread the Rad,this contaminated soil will spread all over Tokyo

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

What a depressing place to work/live.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog