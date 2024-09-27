 Japan Today
Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, in Sidon, Lebanon, on Sept 23. Image: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
Japan to send SDF plane to evacuate nationals in Lebanon

TOKYO

The Japanese government is arranging to send a Self-Defense Forces plane to Jordan to prepare for a possible evacuation of its citizens in Lebanon amid fears of escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

Adding that SDF planes, including a C2 transport aircraft, are already on standby in Japan in case its citizens need to be evacuated from Israel, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference that the government will "appropriately deal with the situation" depending on how events unfold.

The source said the government is considering sending an Air Self-Defense Force C2 plane to remain on stand-by in Jordan.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, about 50 Japanese nationals are in Lebanon.

Israeli air strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah have intensified.

