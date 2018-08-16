Japan must act to protect Fukushima clean-up workers: U.N. experts

Japan must act urgently to protect tens of thousands of workers laboring to clean up the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station from reported exploitation and exposure to radiation, U.N. human rights experts said on Thursday.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (TEPCO), which owns the nuclear power station that was struck by a tsunami in 2011 that set off meltdowns, has been widely criticised for its treatment of workers and its handling of the cleanup, which is expected to take decades.
A Reuters investigation in 2013 found widespread labor abuses, including workers who said their pay was skimmed and spoke of scant scrutiny of working conditions. TEPCO said at the time it was taking steps to limit worker abuses.
Three U.N. experts, who report to the U.N. Human Rights Council, said in a statement released in Geneva that exposure to radiation remained a major hazard for workers trying to clean up the plant, and workers were in danger of exploitation.
"Workers hired to decontaminate Fukushima reportedly include migrant workers, asylum seekers and people who are homeless," said the three -- Baskut Tuncak, an expert on hazardous substances, Dainius Puras, an expert on health, and Urmila Bhoola, an expert on contemporary slavery.
"We are deeply concerned about possible exploitation regarding the risks of exposure to radiation, possible coercion into accepting hazardous working conditions because of economic hardships, and the adequacy of training and protective measures," they said.
A spokesman for TEPCO and a foreign ministry official said they were unable to immediately comment on the statement.
The U.N. rights experts have been engaged in a dialogue with the Japanese government since last year, they said, with the government accepting to "follow up" on some recommendations.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
David Varnes
Migrant workers, asylum seekers, and homeless?
TEPCO won't care.
Expect much to be said, and nothing to change.
Akie
Sorry, UN, it is too late. Besides, Japan never recognizes nuclear ban for peace and safety of the world.
sakurasuki
Japan should protect all workers from any labor abuse from their employer.
Akie
Sorry, sakurasuki, that isn't on Abe's agenda.
Ganbare Japan!
It would be regrettable if UN is playing politics in criticizing Japan. If so, its no wonder USA and Japan are pulling back from that organization and withdrawing cash.
Yubaru
Wow, and here I thought that this place was the only one that took forever to come to any conclusions!
The report was released 5 freekin years ago!
I suppose it will be another 2 decades before any actual action is taken!
kurisupisu
It’s unbelievable but true!
First it was the homeless of Japan being exposed to high levels of radiation then came the abuse of foreigners.
I've met refugees employed indirectly by Tepco and they soon realize that their promised work has a high risk factor.
The history books won’t comment kindly on this fiasco