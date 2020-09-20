Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan newlyweds can receive up to ¥600,000 to start new life

0 Comments
TOKYO

Newly married couples can receive up to 600,000 yen to cover their rent and other costs to start a new life from next April if they live in a municipality adopting Japan's newlywed support program, government sources said Sunday.

As the nation's ultralow birth rate is attributed mainly to the tendency that people marry late or stay unmarried, the government will try to boost marriages by enhancing the program to provide a larger sum and cover more couples, said the sources at the Cabinet Office.

To be eligible, both husband and wife will have to be under age 40 as of the registered date of marriage and have a combined income of less than 5.4 million yen, up from age 35 and 4.8 million yen under the current conditions for aid of up to 300,000 yen.

Only 281 municipalities, or 15 percent of all cities, towns and villages in Japan, had adopted the program as of July as they must shoulder half the expenses, but in a bid to increase the number, the central government will bear two-thirds from fiscal 2021, the sources said.

The program is part of government efforts to address the low birth rate as married couples tend to have two children, even though the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime was 1.36 last year with a record-low 865,000 babies born.

An economic incentive is deemed effective to encourage people to marry since 29.1 percent of single men aged 25 to 34 and 17.8 percent of single women cited lack of marriage funds as a reason they stayed unmarried in a 2015 survey by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

To be eligible, both husband and wife will have to be under age 40 

Eliminating a good chunk of couples.

Are foreigners eligible?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

‘Go to Marriage Life’.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The program is part of government efforts to address the low birth rate as married couples tend to have two children, even though the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime was 1.36 last year with a record-low 865,000 babies born.

1.36 seems more likely than the "two" quoted here! If they tend to have two, then the birthrate wouldn't be this low, which has also been dropping for years now!

I wonder if they are just pulling a number out of a hat, or taking that "two" number from some other country, as there is no way it's from here!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo