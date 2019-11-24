Japan NGO matches senior shelter dogs with senior citizens

A nonprofit organization in central Japan has started an initiative to match aging abandoned dogs with older hopeful dog owners.

Dog Duca, a Nagoya-based organization which finds homes for shelter dogs, is running what it calls a "senior dog supporter system" -- a matching service for elderly dogs and citizens 65 years or older.

"Senior citizens can find new meaning in their lives, and the dogs can experience love in a rich environment," said Shinobu Takahashi, 56, a representative of the organization.

The elderly are often hesitant to give homes to shelter dogs for fear future illnesses would render them unable to look after their new pets. In the same vein, most elderly dogs are shunned by prospective owners due to their short remaining lifespan.

Takahashi meets with potential owners, who must have experience of looking after a dog, and then selects a good match based on compatibility. If for any reason the owner becomes unable to take care of the dog, the organization will once again take charge.

Sachiko Hirabayashi, who lost her beloved 18-year-old dog last summer, made many visits to pet shops in her loneliness but ultimately could not bring herself to buy another puppy given her own advanced age.

But in late October, the 69-year-old visited Dog Duca where she was introduced to a miniature pinscher suffering from cataracts. The adoption was decided after the dog, thought to be around 10 years old, dashed towards her and jumped onto her lap.

"It's as if he's been with me all along. I want to stay well for this dog. I want him to live peacefully," said Hirabayashi.

Older dogs, who require less exercise than their younger counterparts, are also easier to walk. They are also likely to get more attention from elderly owners, who are no longer preoccupied by other responsibilities such as work and children.

The organization provides extensive care following the transfer of ownership, with contact made on an almost daily basis to check up on both the owner and the dog. In order to facilitate a fast response in the event of unforeseen circumstances, adoption is limited to those living in the suburbs of Nagoya city.

"There are things we can do only for the elderly. I want as many dogs as possible to live out their remaining lives in happiness," said Takahashi.

© KYODO