Japan now able to deport people with multiple failed asylum claims

Japan's new immigration rules that limit the number of times foreign nationals can apply for asylum went into force on Monday, allowing the country to deport people who have been rejected multiple times.

Those who have submitted three or more asylum applications are now at risk of deportation under the country's revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act if they fail to present reasonable grounds to support their case to stay.

Previously, Japan could not deport a foreign national whose application for refugee status was being processed, but the changes were made as authorities believed the system was being abused by those making repeated claims in an attempt to remain in Japan.

As part of the changes, asylum seekers are now permitted to reside outside immigration facilities under the supervision of family members or supporters who are expected to ensure the applicants do not flee into the community.

The revised legislation faced pushback from opponents who argued it could result in the repatriation of people who are at risk of persecution in their home countries.

In 2023, Japan granted refugee status to a record high 303 people, of which five had applied more than once. Three of the five were successful on their third application, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

A total of 13,823 people sought asylum in Japan in 2023, the second-highest on record. The number has been increasing rapidly since 2022 as the country gradually lifted its COVID-19 border controls.

But the Asian nation still lags far behind other developed nations like the United States and several European countries that typically accept more than 10,000 asylum seekers annually.

