Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan now scrambling jets against Chinese military aircraft taking off from Fujian

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is now immediately scrambling fighter jets against all Chinese military aircraft taking off from an air base in Fujian Province, as tensions continue between the two countries over the Senkaku Islands, government sources say.

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force planes have also been flying above the East China Sea from sunrise to sunset every day to monitor Chinese military aircraft moves, the sources said.

Before Japan reviewed its policy early last year, it used to scramble fighter jets against Chinese military aircraft approaching its airspace.

China had sent fighter jets to near the Senkakus from Zhejiang Province but it moved the location of their take-off to the air base, much closer to the islands disputed by Beijing, according to the sources.

The distance between the air base and the Japan-controlled islands is about 380 kilometers, where Chinese J-11 fighter jets can travel in about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the distance between the ASDF's base in the Okinawa prefectural capital Naha, from which Japan scrambles jets against Chinese military aircraft, is about 410 km, requiring a travel time of about 25 minutes for the air force's F-15 fighters.

The ASDF now needs to immediately respond to Chinese fighters when they leave from the air base and prevent them from entering Japan's airspace, the sources said.

By combining information provided by the sources, the ASDF has set a defense line at a latitude of 27 degrees north, to block Chinese military aircraft's approach near the islands, which are located between latitudes of 25 and 26 degrees north.

The ASDF used to respond to one Chinese military plane with two fighter jets. But it now does so with four fighters, they said.

Japan scrambled fighter jets against Chinese military aircraft 638 times in fiscal 2018 and 675 times in the previous fiscal year through March, according to the Defense Ministry.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Send in the F-22’s and 35’s at ‘em...if they wanna’ play, let’s PLAY.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good for Japan. The ASDF will never back down to the Communist forces, in their mission to protect Japans inalienable territory - the Senkakus.

If Communist China want to play with fire, theyll be burnt to ash.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The chinese are our BUDDIES, nothing to worry about...right “VoOkinawa“?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

All fun and games till the burnt and the blind and the crying children at funerals start to appear, eh boys?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo