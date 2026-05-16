 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tohoku Power Electric Co's Onagawa nuclear power plant in Onagawa town, Miyagi Prefecture Image: REUTERS file
national

Nuclear reactor in Miyagi to be halted after radioactive steam detected

0 Comments
SENDAI

Tohoku Electric Power Co said it will halt a reactor at its Onagawa nuclear power station in Miyagi Prefecture after detecting radioactive steam within its turbine building.

According to the utility serving the northeastern Japan region, there have been no leaks of radioactive materials into the environment, and the stoppage is for an inspection.

The operator said a small amount of radioactive steam was detected in the No. 2 reactor unit's turbine building at around 5:10 p.m. It ruled out any connection between a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the northeastern region Friday night and the nuclear incident.

The operation of the reactor had been suspended until recently while it underwent a regular inspection. It was reactivated last Monday, with plans to resume commercial operations on June 9.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel