Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture Image: REUTERS file
national

Japan nuclear regulator to inspect plant operator after data fraud

TOKYO

Japan's nuclear regulator on Wednesday decided to conduct on-site inspections as early as this month at the headquarters of a nuclear plant operator after the utility was found to have falsified quake-resistance data to pass regulatory screenings for a restart.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority has said data by Chubu Electric Power Co was "clearly fabricated," bringing the safety screening process back to square one to investigate the case further.

Chubu Electric will be required to submit to the regulator materials concerning the details and background of the wrongdoing by the end of March.

The development comes after Chubu Electric was found to have handpicked favorable seismic ground-motion data when setting earthquake-resistant standards for the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Screenings to restart the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the Hamaoka plant were halted in December, and the authority formalized the cancellation of the review on Wednesday.

Other applications by Chubu Electric were also suspended as it "had no choice but to question (the operator's) credibility."

The stalled restart process is a blow to the government's efforts to promote nuclear power generation under strict safety rules introduced in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.

The company's president, Kingo Hayashi, said at a press conference last week that it would set up a third-party panel to investigate the matter.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry also last week called on Chubu Electric to draw up and submit preventive measures by April 6, in accordance with the electricity business act.

Chubu Electric halted operations at the Hamaoka complex in May 2011 following the Fukushima nuclear crisis. The nuclear plant is located in an area where a Nankai Trough megaquake in the Pacific is expected to occur.

