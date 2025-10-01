Japan obliges firms to expand support for employees with preschoolers

Japan fully enforced on Wednesday a law requiring firms to enhance support for employees raising preschoolers aged 3 or above by providing flexible work options as the country combats declining births.

Companies must implement at least two support measures out of five, such as at least 10 days working from home per month and staggered working hours, so that employees can choose work styles suitable for them.

The other three optional measures are to install and operate child care facilities, provide at least 10 days of child-rearing vacation per year, and introduce a 6-hour workday.

Prior to the revision, support measures for employees with children in the age bracket had been limited largely to overtime restrictions and were considered less generous compared with those for employees with younger children, whose companies were already mandated to introduce reduced work hours, for example.

The revised law on child care leave and caregiver leave, enacted last year, also obliges firms to notify their employees of options to enhance work-life balance before their children turn 3 and confirm whether they intend to take advantage of the measures.

Companies in the country must hold hearings on employees' wishes for work locations as well as the start and end of working hours before their children turn 3.

While some companies had already introduced similar measures of their own, the revised law aims to ensure that all working parents with preschoolers receive standardized support regardless of their employers and workplaces.

Part of the revision came into force in April, expanding the scope of special leave for employees to care for sick or injured children to also cover their attendance at school entrance and graduation ceremonies and cases in which their children's classes are suspended due to the spread of an infectious disease.

The age limit of children has also been extended from preschoolers to third graders.

© KYODO