Japan OK's 1st clinical study on iPS cell-based heart treatment

The world's first clinical study for treating heart failure with so-called iPS cells could start in Japan in the coming months as the country's health ministry approved the plan by a university on Wednesday.

Under the plan, Osaka University will convert stocked induced pluripotent stem cells into a heart muscle cell sheet and transplant it into patients' hearts.

The plan was given the green light on the condition the university thoroughly explains to the patients about using other people's cells in the treatment.

"We've finally come to the starting point. We hope to conduct the first transplant in this fiscal year (through next March)," said Yoshiki Sawa, a cardiovascular surgery professor at the university.

iPS cells have been used in clinical studies for treating serious eye problems but have yet to be applied to heart failure, the second most popular cause of death in Japan after cancers.

The university team led by Sawa plans to use a type of iPS cell kept at Kyoto University deemed less likely to cause adverse reactions when transplanted. Three patients with severe ischemic cardiomyopathy will receive the treatment.

Proteins secreted from the transplanted cells are hoped to promote cardiac muscle contraction and improve heart function.

Although the team has already tried transplanting cell sheets created from patients' thigh muscles, cells of different muscles were found ineffective in treating serious heart failure.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood through the heart, causing shortness of breath and fatigue and making daily activities difficult.

An estimated 1 million people in Japan suffer from the illness and the figure is on the rise.

