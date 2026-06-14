Japan OKs basic plan to raise awareness of issues facing sexual minorities

Japan's cabinet approved Tuesday a basic plan mapping out measures to raise awareness of issues facing sexual minorities, including by providing municipalities with leaflets and training videos, and educating local government employees as well as teachers.

The plan, in line with legislation to promote understanding of the LGBT community that was enacted in 2023, also calls for improving consultation systems at schools and workplaces, such as by utilizing school counselors to support students with concerns about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The enactment of the nonbinding legislation three years ago came after a fierce debate between proponents and conservatives, with conservative lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party calling for the maintenance of "traditional family values."

The legislation was aimed at promoting understanding of sexual minorities.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that it took three years for the basic plan to be formulated due to consultations with various groups.

By implementing the plan, it is hoped that an "inclusive society in which diversity is respected" and "everyone can feel a sense of purpose in life" can be achieved, Japan's top government spokesman said.

Under the plan, the government also hopes to deal with online hate directed at LGBT people.

The plan states "there are people who are finding it hard to live" and stresses it is "desirable" for awareness of the situation of sexual minorities to be spread across various sectors.

The draft plan originally stated that "public understanding is not making sufficient progress." But following discussions with the LDP, the expression was softened to state that "awareness is spreading."

While same-sex marriage and civil unions are not legally recognized in Japan, some courts in recent years have ruled the country's ban on such marriages is unconstitutional.

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