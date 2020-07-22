Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan OKs dexamethasone as second drug for coronavirus treatment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry has approved the use of the steroid drug dexamethasone for the treatment of novel coronavirus patients, following the approval of remdesivir in May, it came to light on Tuesday.

Dexamethasone has drawn international attention since it was reported in Britain last month that the drug reduced deaths among patients with severe cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The inexpensive and easy to obtain drug is used to treat a wide range of conditions including lung disease. It is also covered by medical insurance.

Dexamethasone was mentioned as a government approved drug in a revised version of a Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare handbook for treating COVID-19 patients.

The handbook, revised Friday, cited the inclusion of the drug in a study by the University of Oxford and revised guidelines for treating COVID-19 patients by the National Institutes of Health of the United States.

Comparing around 2,100 patients who were administered with the drug for 10 days and 4,300 patients who were not, a University of Oxford team said in June that the drug reduced deaths by a third among ventilated patients and by a fifth among patients receiving oxygen only.

However, the death rate did not change for patients who did not require respiratory support, it said.

Taking into account the results of the Oxford study, the NIH revised its guidelines to recommend that the drug be administered to ventilated patients and those requiring oxygen injection.

The World Health Organization said the drug "can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19."

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo