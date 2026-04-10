 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan OKs new 3-year aid plan for 'employment ice age' generation

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday approved a new three-year plan to support people in their 40s to 50s who fell victim to Japan's "employment ice age" following the collapse of the bubble economy in the early 1990s.

The plan through fiscal 2028, approved in a meeting of cabinet ministers, is aimed at ensuring sufficient retirement funds and access to housing.

It includes measures to offer subsidies to firms to help the cohort work while they care for elderly parents and pledges to provide safety-net public housing operated in a way that prevents aging people from being denied a home.

It also pledges to make it easier for individuals working fewer hours to enroll in employee pension schemes, which are more financially robust than the basic pension.

In Japan, many who entered the workforce during the prolonged economic stagnation following the collapse of the asset bubble in the 1990s continue to struggle with lower living standards. Some are said to have become social recluses.

In 2025, some 330,000 people in the group were in involuntary non-regular work, while around 460,000 were believed to be unemployed.

The Japanese government describes issues around the employment ice age as a "challenge to be addressed by all of society that concerns the country's future." Concentrated support for the group began in 2019.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wages still seem to be frozen in an ice age in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo