Diet OKs simultaneous streaming by NHK

The Diet authorized public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs amid the increasing popularity of computer- and handset-based services.
NHK, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp, plans to start the new service by next March to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics torch relay that is scheduled to start then.
To date, NHK has streamed disaster reports and some live sports coverage but the revised broadcasting law approved by the House of Councillors will help expand streaming video services via devices including smartphones.
In Japan, people who possess a TV set are required to pay for an NHK subscription, but the revised law does not require any additional fee.
The law obliges the Tokyo-based broadcaster to disclose the costs for online distribution, amid criticism that its business expansion could have a negative impact on private broadcasters.
The communications minister would warn NHK if the broadcaster did not follow the requirements, according to the revised law.
The law also strengthens NHK's corporate governance by stipulating measures giving authority to the audit committee to pursue the liability of executives. This comes after a series of scandals to hit NHK, including two separate cases involving the embezzlement of subscription fees by employees.
During discussions on the bill, NHK was urged to improve its management operation. The broadcaster has already decided to cut the subscription fee starting in October 2020, a year after a consumption tax hike scheduled for this October.
"In the era of converging broadcasting and communication services, we will work to play the role of trusted core component of social infrastructure that viewers can rely on," NHK said.
The bill cleared the House of Representatives on May 16.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Bugle Boy of Company B
No ADDITIONAL fee, but now NHK will come after anyone with an internet connection and a computer - or a smartphone and demand the current extortion, er, fee.
Any guesses on how long it will take them to start?
since1981
"subscription" is not the correct term to use for NHK.
Subscription: the action of making or agreeing to make an advance payment in order to receive or participate in something
I don't agree and have not signed a contract however, by law, must pay it.
I thought that you can not receive a service, i.e. Netflix unless you SUBSCRIBE for it. Once subscription is approved and BOTH parties can you then receive the service. NHK on the other hand, forces the service on you, then requires you to pay for it whether you use it or not, want it or not.
Yubaru
Funny how DPRK, sorry NHK cadre, sorry again, management, keep these problems regarding collection of fees out of the national/mainstream media.
Anyone who owns a smart-phone, laptop, desktop, tablet, TV, anything that can possibly receive a signal from NHK should by law be paying, for each individual device? That's BS, sorry BS is ANOTHER friggin service of NHK, and it costs more too!
In a (cough cough) friends house, "they" have probably 15 different devices that could receive NHK's signal, "he" told me they lost count when their son moved back from college. So they are supposed to pay nearly 50,000 yen a month for NHK?
I was laughing my butt off!
Yubaru
Damn, the folks here are backed up nearly two weeks! Need to find people who can type faster!
jcapan
More options to consume Pravda Niponica