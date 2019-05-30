Diet OKs simultaneous streaming by NHK

The Diet authorized public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday to start simultaneous online streaming of its television programs amid the increasing popularity of computer- and handset-based services.

NHK, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp, plans to start the new service by next March to broadcast the Tokyo Olympics torch relay that is scheduled to start then.

To date, NHK has streamed disaster reports and some live sports coverage but the revised broadcasting law approved by the House of Councillors will help expand streaming video services via devices including smartphones.

In Japan, people who possess a TV set are required to pay for an NHK subscription, but the revised law does not require any additional fee.

The law obliges the Tokyo-based broadcaster to disclose the costs for online distribution, amid criticism that its business expansion could have a negative impact on private broadcasters.

The communications minister would warn NHK if the broadcaster did not follow the requirements, according to the revised law.

The law also strengthens NHK's corporate governance by stipulating measures giving authority to the audit committee to pursue the liability of executives. This comes after a series of scandals to hit NHK, including two separate cases involving the embezzlement of subscription fees by employees.

During discussions on the bill, NHK was urged to improve its management operation. The broadcaster has already decided to cut the subscription fee starting in October 2020, a year after a consumption tax hike scheduled for this October.

"In the era of converging broadcasting and communication services, we will work to play the role of trusted core component of social infrastructure that viewers can rely on," NHK said.

The bill cleared the House of Representatives on May 16.

© KYODO