Japan Olympic official dies after jumping in front of train

A senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) jumped in front of an underground train in an apparent suicide on Monday morning, private broadcaster Nippon Television said, citing Tokyo metropolitan police sources.

The broadcaster, citing metropolitan police sources, identified the person as Yasushi Moriya, 52, who worked in the JOC's accounting department, and said his death was being treated as a suspected suicide.

Moriya was seen jumping onto the tracks at Nakanobu Station on the Toei Asakusa Line subway line.

The JOC is gathering information on the incident, a committee representative told Reuters.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

