Japan Olympic official dies after jumping in front of train

A senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) jumped in front of an underground train in an apparent suicide on Monday morning, private broadcaster Nippon Television said, citing Tokyo metropolitan police sources.
The broadcaster, citing metropolitan police sources, identified the person as Yasushi Moriya, 52, who worked in the JOC's accounting department, and said his death was being treated as a suspected suicide.
Moriya was seen jumping onto the tracks at Nakanobu Station on the Toei Asakusa Line subway line.
The JOC is gathering information on the incident, a committee representative told Reuters.
If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
52 Comments
Login to comment
virusrex
A very unfortunate incident that obviously will bring lots of speculation for the motive.
Bob Fosse
Poor guy. 52, a lot of years ahead. Must have felt really hopeless.
At least he didn’t take anyone with him, but it’s still not a good choice. Talk to someone and get help.
klausdorth
Must have been under real pressure, I assume.
Should have gotten some kind of counseling. Jumping isn't a solution!
hatsufred
Very sad whatever the reasons. No job is worth your life. Too many bad bosses
Spitfire
Bit harsh everyone.
Maybe he thought the games should be cancelled but was ordered to keep his mouth shut and he was afraid of a super variant developing in the Olympic village caldron.
Rocket Lees
I'm not going to speculate as to whether foul play might have been involved. But nowadays, nothing would surprise me.
Cricky
Did he have a family? Was he something other than a Olympic official? It’s such a sad story. The train driver does he have help or a penalty? I have to ask because most people don’t. Help each other before sending flowers.
rainyday
I can't imagine the strain that must be on the people actually managing and carrying out the staging of the games right now. They've been given an impossible task by their superiors which is subject to constant changes on the one hand, and on the other almost the entire public is extremely hostile to what they are doing.
Yet another reason why hosting these games is such an awful idea.
Fighto!
Rest in Peace. Awful news.
I feel for those workers associated with the doomed Olympics. The stress they must be working under, receiving unreasonable orders and treated with contempt through the media by the IOC "superiors" like Lord Coe, John Coates and Dick Pound, almost on a daily basis, must take a horrible toll.
This death in on those crooks.
Bjorn Tomention
Olympic games !
Played and run by people who care nothing for others, this is very sad for this guys family and those around him.
Reckless
That's awful. These Olympics are truly troubled.
snowymountainhell
RIP poor soul. - Sincere condolences to his family and friends.
zichi
Stressed out about something. Could be related to the games, or not.
nandakandamanda
And thus are we allowed to see the tip of the iceberg.
snowymountainhell
An appropriate tagline is offered so, please don’t hesitate to use it if you have any questions.
Sincerely, JT, “Thank you” for this ‘community service’.
anon99999
It must be very stressful lying to the public that the games are safe and promoting this event when in your heart you know this is the wrong thing and 80% of the public don't support it, but you have to continue for the IOC masters to enrich their pockets. However this is not the solution. RIP
therougou
Or maybe he thought the Olympics should go ahead and was hurt by the media constantly bashing them. Or maybe just overwork.
Alfie Noakes
A senior accountant, apparently. This is very sad. RIP.
How many more are going to die for these cursed games?
GW
.....sad........i imagine most working for the games are feeling stress for sure. I work in logistics & imo the games should have been cancelled, I have already been to various warehouses that I would have rather avoided & will soon be having to go to the cursed village & many other venues, its scary. I have colleagues from 3 countries coming they have no clue what its like here, but they have all been jabbed......yeah this crap IS STRESSFUL!
RIP Moriya san........wish you could have just stepped down......sad.............
snowymountainhell
With their recent, unrepentant arrogance: (“At any cost”) these JOC & IOC are ‘the absolute, last individuals to be trusted’ to provide ANY information to ‘the people’.
Can’t really trust the Ministry of Justice but there’s no choice but to ‘wait & see’ what the NPA discloses.
Some dude
Sad on a personal level, and doesn’t look good for the already bad image of the games. Let’s hope that the IOC will be able to keep their mouths shut for a while out of respect.
jforce
This story is going to be buried. We are ruled by a soulless government.
azayamagori
There was a special on TV on Saturday heavily denouncing the heavy payouts to staff of Olympic related events with 14000 Yen per hour or 350000 per day for almost doing nothing.
He could have felt the pressure was getting bigger and bigger.
Rest in peace man. It was not your fault.
snowymountainhell
(Not enough info yet to ‘spin’ it for the audience abroad?) - Suicides are regularly reported here in the “National” section however, it remains a curiosity as to “why this story hasn’t been moved to “Tokyo 2020 Olympics”, where interested parties from abroad routinely follow any IOC/JOC related stories?”
Jtsnose
Please make sure those involved are getting all the support they need . . . .
shogun36
Well, this may sadly become a trend as we get closer to the event, and soon after they're done, a lot of people gonna lose a lot of money over all of this.
oginome
Thank you Japan Today, for putting that link at the bottom of the article.
Truly sad case, RIP. Better mental health support is needed everywhere.
Antiquesaving
If true he was in between a rock and a hard place, as he would have certainly been front and centre once the reality of the massive losses and debt became public.
Unfortunately this is the sad fact when things go wrong the more powerful will need a scapegoat and often it is the accountants that are place on the sacrificial alter when money is involved.
Objective
Nobody here knows why he killed himself.
Michael Machida
Is there a connection? I would say, there are no mistakes. There are no coincidences. However, why he decided to end it was not the choice and should never be an option. Its just a job. Thats it.
P. Smith
Agreed.
Antiquesaving
Just to clarify, my family back home consists of CA/CPA raised my whole life around these people and I have seen what they go through when financial things go wrong.
I have personally seen who gets the blame and know many ofy father and brothe's friends do similar things seeing no way out.
So if he really was one of the senior accounts then he was really in a bad situation.
This is extremely sad and is unfortunately now rare.
Antiquesaving
Again autocorrect
"This is extremely sad and is unfortunately now rare."
Should be:
This is extremely sad and is unfortunately not rare.
Again this in any case has nothing to do with the IOC but it may have something to do with the JOC.
There is a difference.
tooheysnew
Enough with blaming the Olympics for his suicide.
Pure speculation !
Of course, for the anti-Olympics crowd, it suits your agenda doesn’t it.
Antiquesaving
@tooheysnew
In Japan when a man commits suicide in any industry, the first thought is overwork and pressure from the employer, this is basically universal.
Why should this situation be any different?
If he was a Nissan, Toyota Panasonic, etc .senior management the speculation would got straight to the company and job.
Local Gaijin
@gaicuckojin
This is sad. And sadly, this is not the “first sacrifice.” I thought I recalled others and quick Google search turned up one that happened in 2017. The individual had worked 190 hours of overtime in the previous month. He was 23 and also committed suicide.
AG
Very very sad news every time something like this happen.
This happens way too often in Japan though, and should not be ignored or considered “stats only”.
May he Rest in Peace.
Antiquesaving
It is strange when we try looking up the major reason for suicide in Japan, the way the data was collected it placed most (49%) into a single category under health issues.
But if one looks at the data stress and depression related to work and school make up the vast majority of the so-called health issues add that the the 10% that were place directly in the job related category and the 17% losing ones job and it becomes clear that work is by far the biggest common denominator in Japan when it come to suicide.
This is why we see so many lawsuits by family members against the employers of those that committed suicide and why more often than not bthe courts agree with the families.
letsberealistic
Thank you JT for including a helpline at the end of the article.
It would also be great if you can not use descriptive language of suicide (especially in titles e.g. 'Jumped in front of train") in articles on suicide as research has shown a clear link between such language and copycat suicides (such language is banned in some countries for this reason). Please consider the newsworthiness of the method of suicide and use alternatives such as 'took their own live".
Thank you.
zichi
We only know how he died. We don't know the why.
Mark
This is really bad , must be horrifying for other to see.
Why can't JR put up guards rails or fences to prevent people from doing this, it happed so many times and little or NOTHING is being done.
When I first arrived in Japan, one thing stood out is how dangerous the tracks are, no rails, no fences and people are standing so close to it.
CKAI
You asked for it...
Last I heard, the "foreign" crowd can't vote either way.
Seems to me, they can reside, yes. Pay taxes, sure. Have opinions… (better not challenge any suspect authority).. but feel free to kick the low hanging fruit.
Change the rules of the game?! No. That's not happening.
This game, that's all on you and yours bud.
Maybe your countryman was at his wits end with covering up for the schemes and so on, sweeping the mess under the rug got too much. Maybe it was the power tripping of "your" employe- I mean the head honchos aka power players whose votes are the only votes that matter in his country. Pressure did him in.
Maybe it's this lazy attitude, blaming everywhere but the obvious, that made things worse. You wanna chew on something? Riddle me this.
If there were no "foreign" crowd in Japan today, who you be looking to blame then?
didou
No need for speculation
RiskyMosaic
snowymountainhell,
I seem to remember you being rather insistent on them doing this on similar articles in the past. Thank you, and thanks Japan Today.
RIP, dude.
Happy Day
”senior official”?
LOL.
Amazingly, no one on this Board called JT out on this desperate lie.
kaimycahl
Perhaps the Olympic committee probably wanted this guy to cook the books and by looking at the numbers he just couldn't do it. There is more to this.
Antiquesaving
Moriya was the director of the accounting department for the Japanese Olympic Committee.
That makes him a senior official.
Care to change your mind and apologise to JT?
bob
Isn't it interesting, JT, that spitfire's insane post still stands, but my post pointing out your shortcomings is deleted immediately.
Hers your daily reminder that you're nothing but activists. Sweet dreams!
Oh, and what happened to that Justin Trudeau/China thread that lasted about 30 minuted before being memory-holed??
I see ya..
jeancolmar
Whatever drove that poor man to suicide, the details will likely be covered up by the Olympic bosses and the Japanese state.
Chico3
I just got this off my news wire. No kidding.
「五輪開催ありき」払拭へ 首相、中止に初言及
菅義偉首相は7日の参院決算委員会で、東京オリンピック・パラリンピックについて「国民の命と健康を守れLINE NEWSで続きを読む
Sven Asai
Yes, jump and die quickly , best before 7/23th , and take this virus spreading games with you into your graves, the faster, the better, you sick psychos.
bob
see my previous posts about foreigners who have abandoned all human dignity.
This is exhibit A.