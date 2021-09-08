Japan orders 150 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine

Japan has agreed to buy 150 million doses of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine, with Japanese firm Takeda expecting to manufacture the formula for distribution early next year, the drugmaker said Tuesday.
The cost of the deal was not announced, and it is contingent on the vaccine being approved in Japan. Takeda will be in charge of carrying out local clinical trials.
So far, Japan has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, though the latter is being administered in a limited fashion.
Unlike the mRNA products from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and Curevac, Novavax's two-jab vaccine relies on a more traditional technique, using proteins to carry fragments of the coronavirus rendered harmless to produce an immune reaction.
This means it does not have to be stored in ultra-low temperatures, potentially giving it a logistical edge.
U.S. firm Novavax says its vaccine has 90 percent efficacy against COVID-19, based on a North American study. U.S. and EU regulators have not yet given their evaluation of the jab's efficacy.
Last month, the European Commission announced it had signed a preliminary deal to buy up to 200 million doses of the vaccine, also contingent on its approval by the EU regulator.
After a comparatively slow start, Japan's vaccination program has picked up speed, with around 48 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.© 2021 AFP
Asiaman7
Vaccine doses arriving in early 2022:
Novavax: 150 million
Moderna: 50 million
Pfizer: 120 million
That’s a lot of extra vaccines from 2022, apparently for one-shot boosters.
As of today, 54% of eligible vaccine recipients have been fully vaccinated, and 68% have received one shot. We can use that data to deduce that nearly 70% of eligible recipients will be fully vaxxed by mid-October.
ian
I hope everything will be delivered on time
Monty
Wow!
It seems that Japan is overrunning all other countries with their vaccine roll out.
My home country is no struggling with each vaccine, because the people who refuses the vaccine are getting more and more day by day.
More and more people refuse to take the vaccine, because of all the bad news we all heard during the last weeks about the vaccination.
Rob
That's nice they are tacitly admitting the mRNA vaccines don't work.
Hiro
48% fully vaccinated. Which means around half of the 120million people And we still have millions of other orders that hasn't been completed yet. So why do we still need another 150million new orders of vaccines? Let them sit in the freezer and rot? Who is financing all of this? Did they even think it through? Because i can already predict 3 months from now, some idiot is gonna realize that they order why too many and don't know what to do with it and somehow had to find a way to give it away before it expired
theResident
Good news. Ahead of the curve this time if and when they decide on boosters (thinking more likely when).
Traditional old school vaccine so not expecting the anti vaxxers expecting to chime in with their 'experimental' rubbish on this topic today.
happyhere
@Monty
More and more people refuse to take the vaccine...
This is mathematically impossible.
You cannot unvaccinate a vaccinated person. Over time the number of unvaccinated people can only decrease...
divinda
Who ever said "one-shot booster"?
It's probably planned to be every 6 months.
As you may know, Israel is already giving their booster, but a few days ago the head of the Israeli vaccination program stated that they need to already begin making plans for their 4th shot (2nd booster).
With the insane amounts of money being spent, one really needs to wonder if there isn't a type of "planned obsolescence" with these vaccines/boosters. With the War on Drugs fizzling, and the War on Terror now fading, the War on Covid is the new destination for public funding.
ian
With each vaccination day that passes, the covid catastrophe many people here envisions become less and less likely.
Inaka Life
A lot of people got shouted down for suggesting that the delayed approval and slow rollout of vaccines was an attempt to allow domestic companies the chance to cash in. Well, this news makes it pretty obvious that they were right.
Monty
This is mathematically impossible.
You cannot unvaccinate a vaccinated person. Over time the number of unvaccinated people can only decrease...
Hae???
Am I the only one who don't understand that?
Numan
This is the LDP paying off supporters in the business industry by buying "Japanese-made vaccine", so they can get votes and kickbacks. Are they going to buy all of the vaccine then give a lot of it away right before expiration to 3rd world countries for soft power? Are they going to be pushing for boosters sold by Takeda?
It seems to be the same as the whaling industry.
Poor planning and Kickbacks, kickbacks, kickbacks!
ian
Well I understand it perfectly ( I think lol) and it seems the poster misunderstood your assertion that because of problems cropping up with vaccines more and more people become hesitant to take it
Mark
Good, The bottom line is the more vaccination the better off we all are.
Burning Bush
True, but once the definition of "fully vaccinated" becomes 3 shots the number of people not fully vaccinated will increase.
As boosters keep getting added, the ratio of non-fully vaccinated people will keep going up as more and more will simply get tired of trying to keep up.
Sanjinosebleed
This looks better than the other vaccines if they can meet any timelines which has been their biggest downfall to date.
Monty
@Ian
Ok, I see...probably my english was not clear.
Yes, I mean because of the problems that occured with the vaccines during the last weeks, more and more people refuse to get vaccine.
Ingvar
You honestly think the Pfizer and Moderna concoctions are going to limited to 3 a year? Israel is talking about 5 a year. if it first it doesn't work, try again, and again, and again.