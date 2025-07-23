 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vending machine museum
An outdoor museum of vending machines in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture Image: Kyodo
national

Japan outdoor museum of vending machines aims to draw global fans

1 Comment
SENDAI

An outdoor museum of vending machines in northeastern Japan that opened in March is seeking to showcase the country's cultural phenomenon and attract visitors from overseas.

The site in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, displays 38 of the automatic dispensers in a variety of colors across a 6,600-square-meter site. Many of the vending machines are no longer functional and have been repurposed as visual exhibits.

Among them, 28 feature unique designs by creators including local artists, influencers and companies, with motifs sporting homegrown delicacies and even a large cat that appears to emerge from a product window.

"We hope to find new possibilities for vending machines, which Japan takes pride in, and encourage people inside and outside the country to visit and enjoy the place," said Tomohito Kato, the 45-year-old managing director of a local vending machine operator that founded the museum.

According to the Japan Vending System Manufacturers Association, over 2.6 million of the dispensers were in use nationwide at the end of 2024.

"Vending machines have become a part of Japanese culture precisely because it is a safe country and there's a low risk of theft," Kato said.

The museum plans to display as many as 200 vending machines in the future and seek recognition from Guinness World Records. It is also seeking new unique designs for vending machine wrappers from local people who want to give the region a boost.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I like the idea, but…

a) It looks like they’ve just put a bunch of disused vending machines in a disused parking lot.

b) If you’re going to have a vending machine museum, part of the fun as a visitor is to use the machines. Make them work again!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo