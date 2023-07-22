Japan passport strength falls to 3rd place; Singapore grabs top spot

The Japan passport fell from its reigning position to third place based on the number of locations its holders have visa-free access to, with Singapore clinching the top spot, according to a recent survey released by a consultancy firm.

Japan had been considered the most powerful passport since 2018, but its holders can now access 189 locations visa-free or visa-on-arrival, while Singaporean passport holders can visit 192 destinations visa-free.

Japan tied for third place with six other nations, including South Korea and France, according to a ranking on passport power released by Henley & Partners Holdings Ltd.

Germany, Italy and Spain tied for second, with their passports giving visa-free access to 190 locations. Afghanistan ranked at the bottom with 27.

While the consultancy firm said there was more freedom to travel, it acknowledged a widening gap between passports that allowed visa-free travel and those that did not.

The ranking covers 199 passports and their ability to get visa-free or visa-on-arrival status at 227 destinations, based on data from the International Air Transport Association and Henley & Partners' independent research.

