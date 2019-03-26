Japan pension office branch head replaced after hate speech tweets

The head of a Tokyo pension office who repeatedly tweeted discriminatory remarks against individuals including South Koreans was replaced Monday.
The Japan Pension Service, a government organization, and other sources said that in the now deleted tweets, Yukihisa Kasai called South Koreans "cowardly people with vassal-like spirits" and said, "Korean residents should be purged from Japan and new entries refused."
Kasai, who headed the JPS branch office in Setagaya Ward, also described Japanese opposition lawmakers as "a group of extortionists who get money for just being there."
Kasai admitted he was the originator of the tweets after people pinned him down on Twitter, according to the JPS, which effectively dismissed him by transferring him to the human resource division of the body, administered by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
The revelation comes less than a week after a director of the ministry was dismissed after allegedly assaulting an airport worker in Seoul and telling the worker he hates South Koreans.
The director, who was on a personal trip, was under the influence of alcohol and temporarily detained on March 19, South Korean police said.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Kobe White Bar Owner
LDP quality as ever!
Yubaru
Want to talk about a need for reform? Here is a major one, koumuin need to have it pounded into their heads that they work for the people and not the other way around.
Their livelihoods are guaranteed by our tax money!
MarkX
You read about the area near Seoul wanting to put stickers on products made in Japan saying they were made by wartime slave companies, and Japanese and many others get so offended. But then you read about these people, and you think, even though it is not usually voiced in public, a lot of Japanese still harbor as much hate for Koreans as they do for Japanese. It is just more repressed or hidden.
Cricky
which effectively dismissed him by transferring him to the human resource division of the body, administered by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
thats not dismissed, and I would add putting an out there racist into human resources doesn't seem a right fit. Good luck to any Korean needing help from the human recourses Department of Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
thepersoniamnow
Good! Another problem maker out. No need to stir up more hate. He shouldn’t be representing anybody.
zones2surf
Actually, if you are familiar with Japanese employment law and practices, you would know that this transfer process is what organizations may do in Japan if they have to deal with employees that need to be removed from their current role in their current division.
This does not mean that this individual will actually go to work to perform an HR job / role. Rather, he is transferred to the HR Division and the HR Division will then be responsible for the administering of his employment and his supervisor will now be someone in the HR Division.
This is typically done when an employee needs to be housed somewhere prior to future assignment, or, in cases like this, prior to separation from the organization.
Sometimes it happens in cases where there is a temporary gap between functional assignments. For example, between a domestic posting and a transfer to an overseas posting. But it is also used as a prelude to separation from the organization, as dismissals on the spot are generally not doable.