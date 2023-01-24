Japan planning to establish zones to give vacant homes new life

Japan plans to establish zones that will simplify procedures for repurposing vacant homes into cafes and lodging facilities in an effort to utilize the growing number of uninhabited properties across the country, according to a draft bill.

According to the bill designed to revise the law on special measures for vacant houses, the government is aiming for municipalities to establish 100 such zones within five years of the law taking effect. The bill will be submitted to the current parliament session.

The changes will also simplify procedures for municipalities to demolish properties at risk of collapse, while vacant houses not adequately maintained will be made ineligible for preferential property tax treatment, encouraging owners to take prompt action.

The number of vacant houses in Japan has grown 1.5-fold over the past 20 years, with the figure only expected to rise due to the declining population. Some 3.49 million properties are left unoccupied for long periods.

With concerns that such vacant buildings have a negative impact on anti-disaster measures, crime prevention, sanitation and the scenery, the government is working to encourage their utilization before they deteriorate further.

Municipalities will determine where to establish the zones, envisioned to encompass areas where tourism is promoted and city centers, as well as guidelines for their utilization.

The proposed amendment will also simplify procedures for marking vacant houses in poor condition for demolition.

Under the current system, local governments can demolish houses at risk of collapsing after going through a process called "execution by proxy." When there is a high degree of urgency, such as natural disasters causing further damage, some steps can be omitted under the revised law.

Vacant houses marked as at risk of collapsing are currently ineligible for a preferential system that reduces the property tax on land with residential homes.

The changes will also make owners of properties that are not properly maintained and have not complied with their local government's advice to repair or rebuild ineligible for the preferential tax treatment.

