Japan plans nationwide phone relay service for hearing impaired

The Japanese government plans to launch a telephone relay service to enable people with hearing difficulties to chat via online sign-language interpretation, government officials said Thursday.

Japan will be the last of the Group of Seven advanced countries to launch such a service for people who cannot make voice calls, and aims to start it within a few years, the officials said.

It will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at similar costs to voice calls, to the approximately 350,000 people with hearing difficulties or speech disorders in Japan.

The plan will be included in a draft report to be compiled in the near future by a joint working group of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry and the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the officials added.

To fund the service, the government plans to impose fees on all regular phone users in Japan.

Users will contact an operator via a website equipped with a video call function. The operator will help them communicate simultaneously with people without hearing impairment by using sign language, or speaking out text messages, the officials said.

It is envisaged the hearing impaired would be able to talk with a much wider range of people which would, for example, open the door to restaurant reservations and contacting public service providers.

Eventually, the service will facilitate emergency calls and let those who do not have hearing impairments make calls to those who do.

Unlike free communication applications, the caller and receiver will not need to use the same service, the officials said.

The Nippon Foundation and some other groups and firms have been offering similar services on a limited scale.

The trial service provided by the Nippon Foundation cannot be used early morning or late at night, nor are emergency calls allowed. It has almost 10,000 registered users, according to the foundation.

Even after the government starts offering the service, "It needs to publicize the service to many people including those without hearing difficulties," a Nippon Foundation official said.

