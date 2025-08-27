Japan plans stricter terms for visas to foreign entrepreneurs

Japan plans tougher requirements for visas to foreign entrepreneurs, with a six-fold increase in minimum capital to 30 million yen and full-time employment of at least one person in the country, a ministerial document showed on Tuesday.

The stricter rules follow a July upper house election in which an opposition anti-immigration party gained support, contributing to the ruling coalition's loss of its majority.

In its draft, the justice ministry said it would canvass public opinion until September 24 before adopting the changes in October.

The "business and management visa", as it is known, allows foreign nationals to set up and manage a business in Japan, offering long-term stays of up to five years with renewable options and allowing family inclusion.

Previously, it required either a capital investment of 5 million yen or employment of two full-time staff with a viable business plan.

Originally aimed at attracting entrepreneurs and boosting Japan's international competitiveness, the visa allowed holders to seek permanent residency after 10 years, with at least five years of work-qualifying visa status.

Roughly 41,600 people held such visas at the end of 2024, up 11% from a year ago, with Chinese nationals making up more than half, immigration data shows.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.