Japan plans to boost cyber defense personnel to 5,000 by FY2027

Japan's Defense Ministry is planning to boost its cyber defense personnel more than fivefold to up to 5,000 by fiscal 2027 in response to increasing efforts by China and other countries to bolster their cyber warfare capabilities, a source familiar with the matter said.

The ministry looks to expand its "core staff" for dealing with cyberattacks, including those of the Self-Defense Forces' newly launched cyber defense unit, to around 890 in fiscal 2022 and further to 4,000 to 5,000 by fiscal 2027, the source said.

The SDF set up the new unit with 540 members and the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs have their own cybersecurity operations.

The government looks to revise its defense guidelines by the end of the year according to its rapidly changing security environment, such as rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The new personnel plan would be part of the review of three official documents, including the National Security Strategy, the source said.

Japan is behind in developing cybersecurity talent and expanding personnel, compared to countries such as Russia, China and North Korea.

Recent high-profile cyberattacks have included a large-scale assault on Ukraine by Russian hacking groups ahead of its invasion of its neighbor.

The ministry's 2022 white paper says China has a cyber warfare personnel of 175,000 people including 30,000 specializing in cyberattack capability, and North Korea has 6,800 people conducting the activities.

Police said in April 2021 that cyberattacks have affected around 200 institutions in Japan, including the country's space agency, and concluded China was very likely involved.

