 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mpox vaccine MVA-BN vaccine supplies are offloaded from a plane in Kinshasa, Congo, on Sept 5. Image: AP
national

Japan pledges 3 mil doses of mpox vaccine to WHO

0 Comments
GENEVA

Japan has pledged some 3 million doses of an mpox vaccine as part of a global effort to combat the recent surge of the infectious disease across Africa, according to the World Health Organization.

Japan's offer is "the largest donation to date" alongside contributions from the European Union, the United States and other countries in a promised total of more than 3.6 million doses, the Geneva-based body said Friday.

The move came after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared last month that the alarming rise in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, a designation previously used for COVID-19.

"Vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics are crucial for bringing mpox outbreaks under control. We urge countries with available supplies to come forward to help save lives and prevent further infections," he said in a statement.

The doses offered by Japan will be the LC16 vaccine, developed by KM Biologics Co in Kumamoto. The WHO also recommends mpox immunizations such as the MVA-BN vaccine by Bavarian Nordic A/S of Denmark.

A recent WHO report said some 5,700 cases, including 32 deaths, have been reported in the republic and 14 other African countries this year. One case has also been reported in Sweden and another in Thailand since August.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo