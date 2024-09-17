Japan pledges 3 mil doses of mpox vaccine to WHO

Japan has pledged some 3 million doses of an mpox vaccine as part of a global effort to combat the recent surge of the infectious disease across Africa, according to the World Health Organization.

Japan's offer is "the largest donation to date" alongside contributions from the European Union, the United States and other countries in a promised total of more than 3.6 million doses, the Geneva-based body said Friday.

The move came after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared last month that the alarming rise in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, a designation previously used for COVID-19.

"Vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics are crucial for bringing mpox outbreaks under control. We urge countries with available supplies to come forward to help save lives and prevent further infections," he said in a statement.

The doses offered by Japan will be the LC16 vaccine, developed by KM Biologics Co in Kumamoto. The WHO also recommends mpox immunizations such as the MVA-BN vaccine by Bavarian Nordic A/S of Denmark.

A recent WHO report said some 5,700 cases, including 32 deaths, have been reported in the republic and 14 other African countries this year. One case has also been reported in Sweden and another in Thailand since August.

