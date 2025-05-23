 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's incoming Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi makes appearance before the media in Tokyo
New Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: Reuters/Issei Kato
national

Koizumi pledges immediate rice relief for consumers to prevent shift to foreign brands

3 Comments
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO

Japan's new agriculture minister pledged on Friday to quickly move rice from government stockpiles to store shelves where they would be offered at prices significantly lower than current levels, seeking to stem a consumer shift to cheaper, foreign brands.

Soaring rice prices, due in part to crop damage from extreme heat and additional demand from a boom in tourism, have become a major concern for Japanese consumers as well as the government with upper house elections set for July.

The government has been releasing some of its stockpiled rice since March but that has yet to translate to lower supermarket prices.

"The abnormal surge in prices that we're seeing now could accelerate the shift away from domestically produced rice in Japan," Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference. "We're already seeing supermarkets buying directly from the United States despite having to pay tariffs... We have to quash this abnormal situation and speed is of the essence."

Japan has historically been reluctant to encourage imports of rice, seeking self-sufficiency for its most basic food and putting up high tariffs to protect local farmers from competition.

Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, took up his post just two days ago. His predecessor, Taku Eto, was forced to resign after angering voters by saying he had never had to buy rice thanks to gifts from supporters.

Koizumi said he aimed for stockpiled rice to reach store shelves for under 3,000 yen per 5 kg by early June. That compares with an average price of 4,268 yen in the seven days to May 11, double the same period a year earlier.

Nationwide consumer price index (CPI) data on Friday showed soaring rice prices accelerating overall food inflation to 7.0% in April, from 6.2% in March.

Koizumi also met with Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, who said the online retail giant was prepared to support the government's efforts.

Upon taking office, Koizumi immediately terminated the auction method of releasing emergency-use rice and said the government would instead sell via discretionary contracts.

The government first released rice from its emergency stock in March through two auctions for 210,000 metric tons, but as of late April, only about 7% had reached retailers due to a complex and time-consuming processing and distribution scheme.

Koizumi said the ministry plans to outline a basic framework for how the new process would work next week.

Questions remain over how the government would select whom to sell to and at what price. It is planning to release 100,000 tons every month through July.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Can't have Japanese people eating rice at a "normal" price. Got to protect those loyal LDP voters in the great inaka, I mean part time rice farmers.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan's new agriculture minister pledged on Friday to quickly move rice from government stockpiles to store shelves where they would be offered at prices significantly lower than current levels, seeking to stem a consumer shift to cheaper, foreign brands.

So that would be an admission that the govt's rice distribution policy of the past months has been a failure.

An admission of foot-dragging ineptness while bowing to greater forces.

But many will probably praise him as the Rice Saviour - hallowed be thy name.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"The abnormal surge in prices that we're seeing now could accelerate the shift away from domestically produced rice in Japan," Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference. "We're already seeing supermarkets buying directly from the United States despite having to pay tariffs... We have to quash this abnormal situation and speed is of the essence."

Ha! They are panicking, afraid they will lose their support base of rural farmers who vote for them.

Japan has historically been reluctant to encourage imports of rice, seeking self-sufficiency for its most basic food and putting up high tariffs to protect local farmers from competition.

They sure have, and low income families have suffered the cost of this unjust vote buying.

This is corruption 101.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel