Japan pledges support for Ukraine's land mine response at int'l conference

Japan on Wednesday vowed continued support for Ukraine to address the impact of land mines, including training demining personnel and improving medical and welfare services for victims.

At the Ukraine Mine Action Conference held in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pledged to promote swift and sustainable efforts in that regard to contribute to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

The conference was attended by representatives from around 60 countries, as well as those from international organizations such as the United Nations Development Program, which is engaged in demining efforts.

A joint statement issued at the conference encouraged investment in the development of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence and drones, to aid in mine clearance. It also called for international financial institutions and private organizations to participate in demining efforts.

Oleksii Sobolev, Ukraine's minister of economy, environment and agriculture, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that dealing with land mines and their impact is the first step toward reconstruction.

Demining will enable Ukraine to resume the large-scale agriculture that once earned it the title "the breadbasket of the world," thereby contributing to global food security, he added.

According to the Japanese government, areas in Ukraine at high risk of land mine contamination now cover roughly a quarter of the country.

It marks the third edition of the annual conference, following gatherings in Croatia in 2023 and Switzerland in 2024. The European Union is set to host the next one.

In a separate meeting with Sobolev after the conference, Motegi reaffirmed Japan's intention to work with the Group of Seven nations to advance peace in Ukraine.

