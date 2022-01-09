U.S., Japan agree to keep troops on base to curb COVID spread

The U.S. and Japan on Sunday agreed to keep American troops within their bases as worries grew about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
The restrictions starting Monday will last 14 days, confining U.S. military personnel to base facilities except for “essential activities,” a statement from the U.S. Forces in Japan said. The Japanese Foreign Ministry released the same statement.
The allies will share information and cooperate on coronavirus measures, “given the extraordinary virulence of the omicron variant spreading throughout Japan,” the statement said.
U.S. military members will wear masks, both on and off base, when outside their homes, and will continue to carry out strict testing before leaving for and after arrival in Japan, it said.
New COVID-19 cases have surged in Japan, jumping above 8,000 on Saturday, a four-month record. The spike has been most pronounced in areas near U.S. bases. Last week, Japan asked the U.S. for cooperation in keeping its military personnel on base.
Okinawa, a southwestern group of islands that houses most of the 55,000 U.S. troops in Japan, is among the three prefectures where separate government restrictions kicked in Sunday. The measures, which last through the end of the month, include the early closing hours for restaurants, at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Some restaurants also must stop serving alcohol.
The restrictions also went into effect in Yamaguchi prefecture, where Iwakuni base is located, and nearby Hiroshima. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the U.S. atomic bombing of Japan at the end of World War II, and Hiroshima Castle are both closed to visitors.
Other regions may see similar restrictions if cases keep rising.
People have been warned to stay home and avoid travel. Until recently, bars, shrines and shopping districts have been jam-packed with year-end shoppers and New Year's holiday travelers.
In Tokyo, confirmed daily cases have exceeded 1,200 for the past two days, 14 times the previous week.
Throughout the pandemic, Japan has never imposed a lockdown but has implemented varying levels of restrictions, including school closures and event cancellations.
About 80% of the population have received their second vaccine shots. Boosters have barely started, with fewer than 1% receiving them despite repeated promises by the government to speed up their rollout. Japan has set up stringent border controls, barring most incoming travel except for returning residents and citizens.
Japan has reported about 18,300 COVID-19-related deaths so far. On recent days, there have been just one or two deaths, and on some days, none at all.
Asiaman7
Perhaps Japanese should consider a fresh perspective on repetitive habits that have no basis in science, such as outdoor masking among the socially distanced as a preventive measure against the Omicron variant, which according to the latest data, “appears causes less severe illness.”
Asiaman7
What a giant employment scheme this has become. Anyone who has been through quarantine at one of Japan’s international airports realizes what an an enormous number of industries are making money off the Omicron variant. Excessive numbers of workers guide any arriving travelers who have spent recent time in a list of over 160 countries through a four-hour maze of about seven stations extending over a two-kilometer walk and for many ending with a superfluous team of bus attendants to shuttle the travelers to local quarantine hotels staffed with huge teams of attendants to check the travelers in and guide them to their rooms and feed them — all at the expense of the Japanese taxpayer.
Yubaru
"It?" "Strict?" Who is "it" and when the military says it's going to test within 24 hours of arrival, that alone is far from strict! Test them upon entry! No questions asked, just do it!
Good
Teach the troops to wash properly and gargle and drink green tea and eat nattou
Yubaru
Poorly written article here, as this is blatantly false! Thousands of military, teachers, contractors, family members LIVE off base, and they sure as hell wont be restricted to base!
This is half-arsed reporting. There are nearly 80,000 SOFA status personal in Okinawa, and the article only talks about active duty, (typical for these articles) and it's not just military that are catching covid.
starpunk
As a military veteran, I know this ain't going to fun, but you gotta do what you gotta do to stop the spread and fight the virus. I hope the US bases are stocked up enough entertainment-wise to keep them occupied. Even though the number of CoVid-19 cases in Japan has never been as bad as say the US, Brazil or India - it's better to be safe than sorry.
Yubaru
Totally unnecessary addition, unless your agenda is to make it appear that the omicron variant being here in Japan is because of the US military !
There are lots of other places closed and this is hardly "news" worthy in an article about covid and cooperation between the US military and Japan!
Monty
The restrictions starting Monday will last 14 days,
The measures, which last through the end of the month, include the early closing hours for restaurants, at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Some restaurants also must stop serving alcohol.
Why for the military just 14 days and for the japanese public until end of months?
For the US military it must stay UNTIL the situation improved a lot, especially because these idiots are responsible for that.
Because of the US military bad and ignorant bevaviour, restaurants and bar owners are struggeling again with shorten buisness hours.
The US military needs harder restrictions and they should pay compensation money to the bars and restaurants.
Bronco
A vaccine mandate was imposed on troops against their will specifically to stop something like this from happening.
Soldiers complied, took the jabs and now they're facing restrictions.
The fact that the vaccines don't stop transmission is a massive disappointment.
Mr Kipling
The US military clocked 430 cases in Okinawa yesterday. As Yubaru points out many live off base. As do the thousands of civilian workers. The horse has bolted on this one. Having the really stupid situation that everyone returning to Japan needed a pre and post flight PCR test and quarantine EXCEPT those returning fot US military duty was criminal. The three biggest outbreaks in Japan are all around US bases. Incompetence on Japan's part and willful arrogance from the US military.
Oxycodin
You can’t blame my USA soldiers they are all vaccinated 110% so this proves that the vaccines we are being force fed doesn’t help to prevent the spread. Wake up call to the public but no need to put all the blame on us military. We American and enlistee know this
Oxycodin
What about camp Zama, Atsugi, Yosuke navy base and Yokota aiforce base??
Yubaru
Stretching things pretty far here dont you think? You expect the military to pay compensation to some bar owner in Naha?
Yubaru
And you obviously have no idea what a vaccine for covid is in the first place.
Hokkaidoboy
I do not know whether it's an issue of generations. I'm a millennial (born 1992) and I see that sometimes in every single corner of the world, the COVID-19 crisis and the vaccines and facemasks become politicized in every single debate and discussion.
About the article, all I can opine, is that every single member of an Armed Forces should follow procedures as told as to how behave and control the spread of a virus that did not arise yesterday. It was declared a pandemic in March 2020, with its initial roots in December of 2019.
Mankind is failing again by making it political, and I detest, not the average citizen, but those in places of power who politicize it all while the vulnerable die.
I hope Okinawa can control this. We must unite against COVID-19.