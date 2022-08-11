Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kishida and WHO chief agree on new WHO affiliate in Japan: report

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed to establish a new Japan-based affiliate of the WHO, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday.

They are hoping to have the new organization set up in time for the G7 Hiroshima summit scheduled for May 2023, the report added, citing multiple unnamed foreign ministry sources.

The new organization would aim to achieve universal health coverage, as well as work to strengthen the medical systems of developing countries and create an international framework to help prevent the spread of infections, Kyodo said.

