Emperor, empress to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Kishida will go to New York

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are scheduled to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in Britain next week, the Japanese government said Wednesday, in what will be the couple's first overseas trip since his ascension to the throne in 2019.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials are not planning to attend the funeral slated for Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.
Kishida is instead planning to leave for New York on Monday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, he told a meeting at the prime minister's office.
An emperor traditionally does not make appearances at funerals at home or abroad and the decision to attend reflects the deep bond between the royal and imperial families.
"During Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, the British royal family and the Japanese imperial family have maintained friendly relations for three generations," including the current emperor's grandfather and father, Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said.
Following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at the age of 96 on Sept 8, the imperial couple, as well as former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, observed three days of mourning from the next day.
The attendance of the imperial couple was decided after the Japanese government confirmed the intention of the emperor following an invitation for two people extended by the British government, according to the Imperial Household Agency.
As crown prince, former Emperor Akihito attended Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation in London on behalf of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, who visited Britain in 1971.
After the queen visited Japan in 1975, then Emperor Akihito made his first visit as a monarch to Britain in 1998. He also attended the queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 to commemorate her 60th year on the throne.
The British royal family invited Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit Britain after he ascended to the throne in May 2019 upon his father's abdication, but the plan was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The imperial couple are scheduled to leave Japan on Saturday and return home on Tuesday, Matsuno said.
On Friday, Emperor Naruhito praised the queen for her life of service, saying in a statement conveyed by the Imperial Household Agency, "I express my heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness."
"From my heart, I declare my gratitude and esteem for her many achievements and contributions," the emperor said in the message, in which he also recalled his warm meetings with the queen while studying at Oxford.© KYODO
37 Comments
diagonalslip
【・ヘ・?】
diagonalslip
is that something like 'using the funeral for political ends?' would any politician do that? surely not!!! （⌒▽⌒）
KariHaruka
@diagonalslip
Anglo-Japanese relations goes back to 1854 with the signing of the Anglo-Japanese Friendship Treaty between both countries. This developed into the Anglo-Japanese alliance that was signed in 1902 (and in 1914, Japan joined WWI as Britain's ally).
Whilst HM Queen Elizabeth II had a close relationship with the Japanese Imperial family that dates back to her coronation in 1953.
plasticmonkey
They have a lot in common: privileged from birth, filthy rich, and nothing important to do or worry about.
Yubaru
While the British monarchy is filthy rich, I would love to have you show how the Japanese royal family is "filthy" rich?
Or are you just assuming that they are? I highly doubt you would want to be a member of the Japanese royal family, their lives are hardly the same as the British royals, and if you were one, you could share what it is like to live in a cage your entire life as well.
Yubaru
Can't imagine that Kishida would even consider going, even if he had the opportunity, he is too busy planning for Abe's memorial, and is himself still in mourning due to his idol's untimely death.
I really hope the media calls out Kishida for "funeral diplomacy" around September 27th too!
theResident
@plasticmonkey:
The woman was widely respected around the world and those that genuinely wish to take part in the service will greatly outnumber those able to - such i that there are only two official invitations per non Commonwealth country. The majority of which will be taken up by Heads of State and their spouse. So, in the charming words of @plasticmonkey there will be lots of 'filthy rich' attending. And before you make such comments I suggest you research the importance of her work within her own country and how much she meant as is apparent by the grief shown by many now.
obladi
When all is said and done, I think it might be time to let the Royals just be people.
theResident
Oh - And yes - before you call the Japanese Monarchy 'filthy rich' - a little research there will show you that personally, they are not.
Meiyouwenti
It would be more appropriate for Kishida to attend the funeral. Queen Elizabeth didn’t attend emperor Shiwa’s funeral.
noriahojanen
Forget a "funeral diplomacy" for now. The imperial couple is the smart choice as a representative of Japan while Kishida would serve as a redundancy. Ideally, the attendance of the retired imperial couple may also be suitable as their relations with the late Queen were close and personal.
theResident
I'm pretty sure that the Emperor, upon making a personal request to the Cabinet Office that it be he who wished to represent Japan, will take your views into consideration @Meiyouwenti.
kwatt
It is understandable. Kishida has a lot of things to do here for the state funeral of Abe.
Yubaru
Who was emperor "Shiwa"?
Sanjinosebleed
I've got a feeling old Fumio won't be in the top job much longer... what better way to throw off the hounds from the Unification Church fiasco than to give him the boot and elect another mouthpiece for the invisible men!!??
NambanOnigiri
In regards, 'filthy rich';
https://www.kunaicho.go.jp/e-about/seido/seido08.html
Have a look for yourself. Seems to me the Japanese royals aren't short of money either from the Japanese Government stipend (taxpayer's money) they receive.
Family expenses of around 2 million pound a year.
Personal expenses of around 1.5 million pound each a year.
Household expenses of around 40 milion pound a year.
They ain't living hand to mouth just yet ......
I accept that is not much compared to the British Royal family personal wealth, but not small change either.
Awa no Gaijin
Perhaps after ww2 a bond was formed
i do think you should read up on what actually happened during WW 1 as the promises and agreements made to Japan were not followed through .
The alliance had some serious issues and the JIA were ruthless.
And then there was WW2 also.
Iam not disrespectful to Queen Elizabeth as she inherited a can of colonial worms.
70 years as Queen who can deny is quite impressive.
Awa no Gaijin
It's obviously a typo.
That would be Showa .
To anyone that actually knows anything of Japanese history .
Seigi
Is it news? It's common sense. Only two people are invited. Why push for Kishida to attend if he's not the sitting Japanese monarch?
Tom A.
I think it is important to show proper respect for the dead. It’s inappropriate to use their deaths and funerals as a podium for criticism. Let them at least be buried before hurling insults. It’s uncharitable.
wanderlust
Prince Phillip attended Hirohito's funeral (Showa Emperor), representing his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen, who did not attend the funerals of heads of state, acted on the advice of government ministers on such issues as sending representatives. His attendance was met with protests from WW2 veterans and politicians in the UK.
OssanAmerica
If the J-Emperor (and Empress if possible) are attending, which they should, there is no reason for J-PM Kishida to attend. This is proper protocol.
wallace
Under the circumstance, the decision was actually made by the UK, not by PM Kishida. Guess he didn't get the memo. But due to the limited space, invitations are limited to two per country. The Emperor and Empress have stated they will attend.
The queen's personal wealth is about £500 million. The wealth of the royal family is about £28 billion, ($32 billion). The wealth of the Japanese imperial family is about $20 billion, (currently about £17 billion).
Awa no Gaijin
I think it's important to show proper respect for the living .
However who am i to lecture everyone on what's proper or what's appropriate
because i respect the fact that respecting others opinions is realistically more important while thier actually still alive.
Sven Asai
Of course the protocol in that case requires the upper top representatives from an Imperial or Royal family, if not available the top state representative, a president for example, therefore anyone from prime ministers, ministers or other government representatives are at the very bottom of the scale and aren’t even invited under normal circumstances.
Awa no Gaijin
Probably because of the 30 million people that perished during the Showa era due to his expansion efforts and the starting of WW2
garypen
It certainly makes more sense for members of the Japan royal family to attend the funeral of a member of the British royal family than for a political appointee to attend.
blue
Err...As the media and a lot of Japanese commentators all around the J-net noticed and wrote, Kishida was never invited to start with, hence him saying that he "will not attend" or is "declining the invitation" is just a desperate attempt at saving face...
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/8e8cef2cab6917014c9cc540abc74c51881bd1d9
Then there was also talk (last week?) about the Empress attending..."if her health permits it", which now ultimately makes it somehow look like Kishida at one point intended to bump her off the plane and go with the Emperor instead...??
shogun36
I’m sure she would’ve been devastated…...
“Excuse me your Highness. The Japanese Prime Minister will not be able to make the funeral.”
”Oh dear. That’s too bad. What was his name again? Abe Suga or something?”
”It’s Kishida, your Highness.”
”hmmm, never heard of him, let me Google him real quick.”
blue
@diagonalslip
is that something like 'using the funeral for political ends?' would any politician do that? surely not!!!
Actually, I was dubious about that one as well but it seems there are precedents.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/logistics-of-queens-funeral-equivalent-to-hundreds-of-state-visits-officials-say
There is a small literature on what is known as funeral diplomacy – and the opportunistic chances funerals provide for senior politicians to discuss affairs of state. The former Labour prime minister Harold Wilson is alleged to have coined the term “working funeral” and at Churchill’s managed to arrange a 50-minute meeting with the French president, Charles de Gaulle to break the ice that had formed over relations under his predecessor.
Now, here's the thing. Churchill died in 1965. Since then, we have the the UN General Assembly, NATO, the EU, ASEAN, G7, the G7+1, the G20, etc, etc. As such, nothing beats regular meetings on pre-defined dates and terms vs struggling to find 5 minutes to shake hands and exchange 2-3 sentences between a moment of prayer and one of reflection. As such, "funeral diplomacy" is outdated has no more real use in the 21st century and Japan should start looking at "modern diplomacy" instead...
Yubaru
And it's obvious that the oblivious don't understand sarcasm.
tora
Think you got your millions and billions mixed up there mate.
wallace
tora
Nothing mixed up. The queen's personal wealth is about £500 million. In her will, she will decide what happens to that and who gets what.
In addition to her wealth, the wealth of the entire royal family and their properties is about £28 billion.
The wealth of the Japanese imperial family is about £17 billion.
Moderator
Back on topic please.
stormcrow
It’s the right call.
Luddite
The PM was never invited, heads of state are invited. It was presumptuous of him to think he was.
Awa no Gaijin
I see the have edited the article and changed the photo since this morning.
It's a cute photo of the Japanese Emperor and Empress.
I like Emperor Naruhito and his father Akihito however I'd rather not comment my feelings about his grandfather Hirohito.