Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File
national

Kishida meets fishery group head over Fukushima water release plan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began talks with the head of Japan's national fisheries federation on Monday, hoping to gain understanding for the government's plan to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

The meeting comes before Kishida is expected to hold a gathering of his cabinet on Tuesday morning to discuss when to begin discharging the water into the Pacific Ocean from the crippled nuclear complex. The process is expected to start by the end of August.

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations under its head Masanobu Sakamoto has continued to oppose the water release, saying it would erode the reputation of seafood from Fukushima and nearby areas.

But Kishida hopes to win the group's backing for his administration's efforts to ensure the safety of the water and for its measures to respond to potential reputational damage.

The government has set up funds worth 30 billion yen ($206 million) to overcome any reputational damage and 50 billion yen to ease potential economic damage and support local fishermen in sustaining their businesses.

During his visit to the Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday, Kishida urged the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, to ensure the safety of the water release.

Acquiring approval from the fishery industry is a crucial factor for the government and the operator, widely known as TEPCO, as they have promised not to go ahead with the release without fishermen's consent.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, a U.N. nuclear watchdog, said last month that the planned release would comply with global safety standards.

Massive amounts of contaminated water have been generated in the process of cooling melted reactor fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi plant since the facility was devastated by a powerful earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

The water has been kept in tanks after going through an advanced liquid processing system that removes most radionuclides except tritium, but the storage vessels are nearing maximum capacity.

Tritium is known to be less harmful than other radioactive materials, such as cesium and strontium.

In early August, about 1.34 million tons of treated water was stored in tanks at the Fukushima nuclear complex, reaching 98 percent of storage capacity, TEPCO said.

The treated water, which contains small quantities of tritium, will be diluted to one-40th of the concentration permitted based on Japanese safety standards before being discharged via an underwater tunnel 1 kilometer from the power plant.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The government has set up funds worth 30 billion yen ($206 million) to overcome any reputational damage and 50 billion yen to ease potential economic damage and support local fishermen in sustaining their businesses.

Sustaining business? No, it will be just massive subsidy from the day they release the water.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

No funds will help when people will start to get cancer. Also, irreversible damage to the environment that we don't know about yet will cause different ecosystems to collapse.

Stop this nonsense before its not too late!

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Of course he will get their consent. They will very publicly hold out until the last moment, then begrudingly give their consent while making it a point that they still would really prefer the water not be released. They then will quietly cash their government subsidy checks.

Because they are not stupid. They know full well that, as bad as the reputational fallout is now, if they were to block the release and the tanks would leak, they would be -- in their own words -- "completely finished".

Why am I confident in saying that? Because that's exactly what happened before in 2014:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-fukushima-fishermen/fukushima-fishermen-approve-plan-to-release-groundwater-from-plant-idUSBREA2O06T20140325

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

I swear to God, if they will dump it to the ocean I'm done with Fukushima products and seafood as well!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo