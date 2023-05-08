Kishida's office limiting reporter access despite COVID-19 rule easing

The Japanese prime minister's office has continued to limit the number of reporters who can attend daily press conferences of the top government spokesman, even after strict COVID-19 rules were drastically relaxed on Monday.

The press club at the prime minister's office, composed of major newspaper companies, broadcasters and news agencies, has urged the government to lift the restrictions that were put in place in 2020 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Japan, the chief cabinet secretary holds news conferences twice every weekday to present the government's official views on a wide range of topics. Currently, the role of the spokesman is filled by veteran ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Hirokazu Matsuno.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been criticized for failing to fully honor the public's right to know, guaranteed by Japan's Constitution, for which news reports from media outlets are essential.

Japan on Monday downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza, in a significant shift in its approach after three years of dealing with the coronavirus.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Japan in January 2020, after the coronavirus was detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Last week, the press division at the prime minister's office informed the press club that it would increase the number of reporters allowed to take part in news conferences, but that would still be limited to 43, compared with around 20 prior to Monday.

Before the pandemic, more than 100 people, including freelance journalists, were able to enter the press conference room.

At the prime minister's office, 19 media outlets are routinely stationed. Reporters who are not permitted to attend news conferences listen to the audio of Matsuno's remarks, which is simulcast in their working rooms, or watch the live-streamed footage online.

When asked Monday about why the restriction remains in place, Matsuno emphasized the importance of leaving sufficient space between participants to take preventive measures against the virus, saying it is crucial for the "government's crisis management efforts."

© KYODO