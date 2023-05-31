Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children play on Yonaguni Island in Yonaguni, Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS/File
national

Kishida orders ¥3.5 trillion to be set aside for child care

4 Comments
By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Japan's government will set aside 3.5 trillion yen for new child care measures, slightly more than earlier estimated, in a move likely to add more debt to the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to double such spending over the next three years to arrest the country's dwindling birth rate, even if that means further aggravating the government's fiscal position.

Kishida told ministers on Wednesday he wanted to increase the planned child care spending, which is on top of the agenda for his administration's mid-year economic policy guidelines to be adopted in mid-June.

The measures are aimed at supporting higher education, preventing child abuse in poverty, and ensuring medical care for handicapped children, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto cited Kishida as telling the ministers' meeting.

There was no discussion on sources of funding, he added.

Japan is already the industrial world's most indebted government with public debt that is more than double the size of its economy.

The government is leaning towards introducing a new type of bonds to raise funds for education fees, Kyodo news agency reported.

"The talk of this budget comes at delicate time when the government tries to bring in the primary budget surplus while government debt balloons,' said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It could complicate matters when it comes for the Bank of Japan to alter monetary easing at the risk of shooting up borrowing costs."

The spectre of doubling child care as well as military spending aimed at coping with threats from China and North Korea runs counter to any move towards fiscal reform.

Kishida has ruled out sales tax hikes as an option, while his government is looking to tap increased premiums for public medical and slash other social welfare outlays to fund more childcare spending.

Births in Japan plunged to a record low in 2022, official estimates show, dropping below 800,000 for the first time - a watershed moment that came eight years earlier than the government had expected.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

The measures are aimed at supporting higher education, preventing child abuse in poverty, and ensuring medical care for handicapped children,

These may be worthy causes but I am not sure how much they come into any calculations of whether to have a child or not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to double such spending over the next three years to arrest the country's dwindling birth rate, …

How would doubling spending arrest falling birth rates?

Japan’s own MHLW data shows that nearly half million new child care slots were created between 2013 and 2017. And what was the impact? Japan’s fertility rate steadily dropped.

2017, 1.43

2018, 1.42

2019, 1.36

2020, 1.34

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Government think just provide money people will start having baby suddenly? What are the actual plan with those money?

The measures are aimed at supporting higher education, preventing child abuse in poverty, and ensuring medical care for handicapped children, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto cited Kishida as telling the ministers' meeting.

It will help certain people but it won't help at population growth.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If you increase health insurance premiums it will increase the cost of living meaning less people can afford to have the babies to increase the figures. You need to support families, not make living costs higher..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

