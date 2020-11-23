Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hope growing that married couples will be allowed to use different surnames

0 Comments
TOKYO

Hopes are growing in Japan that the country will move toward allowing married couples to use different surnames as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently suggested he remains committed to introducing the option, a departure from current legal requirements.

Japan's Civil Code requires married couples to have the same surname, and conventionally, the burden of altering family names has largely fallen on women.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has recommended a revision to the law, saying it is discriminatory toward women, and surveys in recent years have shown many in Japan are in favor of having the option of keeping their surname even after marriage.

When Suga was asked at a Diet committee meeting on Nov 6 about his past call for creating the option, he said, "As a politician, I bear a responsibility as I have said such things."

The unscripted response suggesting his commitment to work on the issue surprised opposition lawmakers and others.

"No bureaucrat can prepare a script like that. The response was beyond our expectations and reflected the prime minister's thoughts," said a government official.

Calling Suga's words "powerful," a senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker pushing for the surname option said they "will help facilitate debate on the issue."

An online survey in October targeting people under 60 in Japan by Waseda University professor Masayuki Tanamura and a civic group showed 70.6 percent of 7,000 respondents said they did not mind if married couples had different surnames, while 14.4 percent said all couples should have the same family name.

When the government solicited public comments on the surname issue in August and September, it received over 400 comments. None of them were against having the option of separate surnames, while some said they have given up on legal marriage and having children as common-law couples under the current system.

Reflecting such opinions, a basic outline for the government's new five-year policy on gender equality reported to Suga earlier this month stated, "Some people say being unable to use the surname they had used before marriage is causing problems in their lives."

While the ruling LDP is known for having many conservative members who adamantly oppose separate surnames as harmful to a family's unity, signs of change are emerging.

The LDP set up a special committee on promoting female empowerment in late October, with a working group dedicated to debating the surname issue.

"The fact that debate on what has long been viewed as taboo has started is the result of people raising their voices," said Naho Ida, a senior official of the civic group that conducted the survey with Tanamura, a professor of family law.

"We want the prime minister to resolve this swiftly as a problem troubling to people," she said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo