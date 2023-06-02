Kishida unveils plan to tackle birthrate crisis

Japan's prime minister unveiled a 3.5 trillion plan on Thursday to expand support for young people and families in a bid to help raise the country's plummeting birthrate.
Larger direct subsidies for those with children and more financial help for education and prenatal care are on the cards, along with the promotion of flexible work styles and paternity leave.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was proposing "policies to tackle the falling birthrate on an unprecedented scale" as well as steps to "increase income for the young, and the child-rearing generation".
"We will move forward with these measures to fight the falling birthrate without asking the public to bear a further burden," he told ministers, experts and business leaders gathered to discuss the issue.
While many developed countries are struggling with low birthrates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan.
It has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco, and its relatively strict immigration rules mean it faces growing labour shortages.
The country of 125 million recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest since records began, while the cost of elderly care soared.
At Thursday's meeting, Kishida said he wanted to budget roughly 3.5 trillion yen over the next three years for the policies.
The drive has drawn criticism, however, for its failure to identify funding sources other than spending cuts elsewhere and improving the economy.© 2023 AFP
Marr Bourdein
So what is he gonna do, is he gonna sabotage condoms? What they should really do is stop giving money to other countries and focus on home.
sakurasuki
Current government approach to any problem, just use more money and subsidy.
Whether the program is working that another issue but budget will be allocated for things that not necessarily solve the problem.
Politik Kills
That’s his (and any government’s) only idea. Throw money at the problem. What a waste.
Kabuto
Education costs (especially higher education) is the main reason why people are not wanting to have kids. Stop the entrance exam madness with cram schools and universities milking as much as they can from the population.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He's going to personally raise that birth rate, isn't he?
Disillusioned
These brainiacs just don't get it! Couples need to have both parents working to be able to afford to have children. However, they can only do with adequate and affordable day care facilities. No daycare facilities equals no babies!