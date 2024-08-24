Kishida urges China to lift ban 1 year after Fukushima water release

A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant seen from Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, Fukushima Prefecture

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged China to lift its blanket ban on Japanese seafood imposed shortly after the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the sea began exactly one year ago on Saturday.

China's ban is a "measure that is not at all based on scientific evidence and is unacceptable," Kishida told local fisheries cooperative officials in Fukushima Prefecture. "Japan urges an immediate repeal (of the ban) and makes the request at all levels."

A ministerial meeting will be held within a week to discuss responses to China's ban ahead of the compilation of economic measures in the fall, Kishida told reporters in Fukushima. He inspected the process of testing seafood for radioactive materials at a local fish market and demonstrated their safety by eating bonito and Ise shrimp sashimi.

Kishida, who will step down as prime minister after choosing not to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential race next month, also emphasized that he will push for a legal revision to expand support for fishing vessels.

The fisheries industry in Fukushima Prefecture has struggled due to China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese seafood.

The Japanese government is working to diversify exports to countries beyond China, including those in North America and Southeast Asia. However, the shortfall from the decline in exports to its neighbor persists.

Despite Japan's repeated efforts to challenge the ban, China remains critical of the water discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered reactor fuel meltdowns following a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, calling the water "nuclear-contaminated."

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has so far released over 60,000 tons of treated water that has been processed through an advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) to remove most contaminants, except for the relatively nontoxic tritium.

The Japanese government decided to discharge the water into the sea in April 2021, citing the need to dispose of the treated water stored in tanks at the site to free up space and facilitate the decommissioning of the nuclear complex, a process expected to take decades.

The release went ahead despite opposition from China and the local fisheries sector, which feared reputational damage.

Since the discharge began, no abnormalities have been detected in the monitoring of seawater around the plant, including the concentration levels of the radioactive substance tritium, according to the government.

