Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Kishida vows to help developing nations' COVID response with $5 bil

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will assist developing nations with their anti-coronavirus steps with cumulative assistance worth $5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday during a global summit aimed at galvanizing efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, Kishida said Japan will continue to promote vaccinations so the world can see an end to the pandemic. At the same time, he pledged Japan will do its part to strengthen the global health system to prepare for future pandemics.

The summit, the second of its kind, garnered fresh financial commitments totaling more than $3 billion, according to the U.S. government, which co-hosted the event with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

Japan's $5 billion assistance includes financial contributions to the U.N. -led COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. Japan will provide up to $200 million via the Japan International Cooperation Agency to help boost the local manufacturing capacity of vaccines and medicine in Africa, Kishida said.

The summit was held to ensure vulnerable people have access to vaccines, testing and treatment and to prevent future health crises.

"Japan is determined to continue to lead international efforts to achieve universal health coverage" via Japan-hosted events in the coming months, Kishida said.

Leaders from the "Quad" group, comprised of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, are expected to hold a meeting later this month, while Japan is set to take over the presidency of the Group of Seven nations from Germany next year.

During the summit, the United States vowed to increase its initial contribution toward establishing a new pandemic preparedness and global health security fund at the World Bank by an additional $200 million, bringing its total commitment to $450 million.

The White House also announced the same day that the United States has marked a grim milestone of 1 million lives lost to COVID-19, far more than any other country.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog