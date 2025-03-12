Ishiba pledges to promote investment in refurbishing nuclear plants

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged to promote investment in refurbishing nuclear plants to ensure energy security, as his government seeks to expand resource-poor Japan's electricity supply.
His remarks came after Japan's cabinet approved a new basic energy plan last month, emphasizing nuclear power and renewables as the primary carbon-free sources to safeguard electricity stability in the future and achieve decarbonization.
Ishiba also said at a parliamentary session that he will consider further utilizing liquefied natural gas, as he agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump in their first in-person summit in February that Japan would boost its LNG imports from the United States.
Amid growing calls for Japan to play a key role in nuclear disarmament, Ishiba voiced eagerness to ask foreign leaders to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, both of which suffered U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II in 1945.
In 2023, former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ishiba's immediate predecessor, hosted the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima and toured the city's peace museum, showcasing the reality of the bombing, with leaders of major economies, including then U.S. President Joe Biden.© KYODO
sakurasuki
I've lost count how many unrealized pledges from Japanese PM now.
Desert Tortoise
Japan of all nations should be at the forefront of developing Deep Geothermal power. Once the well drilling technology is proven the conversion can happen very rapidly using existing power plants. The source of steam will change from coal, gas, oil or nuclear to geothermal. The rest of the plant and all the power distribution infrastructure can be used as-is.
OkinawaRider
Desert TortoiseToday 08:54 am JST
Japan of all nations should be at the forefront of developing Deep Geothermal power.
You are absolutely right about this one.
GuruMick
Any of the boffins in Govt. factoring in the drop in population when doing these calculations ?
HopeSpringsEternal
How do you refurbish all the concrete and steel? These reactors are degrading daily, that's the problem, they're less safe with the passage of time.
Time for NEW Nuclear tech., SMR's with lower temps.
wallace
The electric power companies can no longer afford to build new nuclear plants. The cost of a new reactor has increased, $5,500/kW to $8,100/kW or between $6 billion and $9 billion for each 1,100 MW plant.
HopeSpringsEternal
SMR's costs radically dropping as the industry scales up to meet demand for AI etc. Japan needs to upgrade!
Besides, can we "afford" another Daiichi Fukushima meltdown? Most expensive man-made disaster in history with costs increasing every day and not just financial!