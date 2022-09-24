Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese police to try system for sending video during emergency calls

TOKYO

Japanese police will start in October a trial system that allows emergency callers to send videos and images using their smartphones when reporting an incident, the National Police Agency said.

The system, expected to be used for accidents, natural disasters and other incidents, aims to facilitate a faster initial response by enabling police officers to grasp the situation visually and verbally.

The system is set to officially begin operating from April next year after improvements are identified during the six-month trial period.

According to the NPA, emergency callers will be asked for their consent before being sent a link to a website via SMS to upload relevant media.

The callers will then need to enter a code the dispatcher has given them over the phone to upload the media, which will then be shared with police officers headed to the scene.

Welcome to 2022 !

"Try?" Keystone Cops to the rescue!

you mean like civilians have been doing via Line, Skype, TikTok, Twitter et al for years? except of course that all those platforms don't require this: "The callers will then need to enter a code the dispatcher has given them over the phone to upload the media, which will then be shared with police officers headed to the scene". dear oh dear!

