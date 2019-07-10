Japan population declines at fastest pace to 124.8 million: gov't

Japan's population excluding resident foreigners declined to 124.8 million as of Jan. 1, falling by the biggest number since the current survey began in 1968, affected by record-low births, government data showed Wednesday.
With fewer than 1 million births in Japan for the third straight year in 2018, the population dropped a record 433,239 to 124,776,364 for the 10th straight year of decline, according to the data released by the internal affairs ministry.
The number of registered foreign residents, meanwhile, increased to 2,667,199, up 169,543 from a year earlier, with all 47 prefectures seeing a rise in the figure as companies are turning to people from overseas to deal with a severe labor shortage amid Japan's rapidly graying population and declining birthrate.
The number of births of Japanese fell to 921,000 last year and deaths totaled 1,363,564 for the sixth consecutive year of increase, with deaths outnumbering births for the 12th straight year.
People aged 65 or older accounted for 28.06 percent, up 0.40 percentage point from a year earlier, of the entire population. The ratio of people aged between 15 and 64 who are regarded as working population accounted for 59.49 percent, down 0.28 point.
The population decreased in 42 prefectures, with Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido logging the biggest fall of 39,461. The only bright spots were Tokyo, which saw its population grow 73,205 to about 13.19 million, prefectures in the vicinity and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.
Okinawa was also the sole prefecture where births outnumbered deaths in Japan.
While Japanese continue to flock to the Tokyo area, the country's two other major metropolitan areas -- Aichi Prefecture's Nagoya area and the Kansai area including Osaka in western Japan -- are struggling.
The three metropolitan areas saw the first decline in overall population in the latest data, totaling 64,520,799.
Urban areas were also popular among non-Japanese, with Tokyo leading other prefectures with a rise of 30,181 foreigners, followed by Aichi and Kanagawa.
The total population in Japan including resident foreigners dropped to 127,443,563, down 263,696 from a year earlier.
With no silver bullet to halt the declining trend in the population of Japanese, the country is bracing for an influx of foreigners as it has opened up its doors wider to foreign workers by launching a new visa system in April.
In the meantime, the Japanese government faces the need to help foreigners live in the country more comfortably, critics say.
According to a government survey covering 375 foreigners compiled in June, 90 percent said they need public support to improve their living conditions, with assistance in finding housing sought most.
Asked about specific needs in a multiple-choice question, 63.7 percent called for more rentable residences for foreigners and information on them, and 44.0 percent sought an increase in hospitals with services in English or their mother tongue, and information about them.© KYODO
Chip Star
The Japanese people seem determined to run their country into the ground.
Dango bong
when you illegally overwork employees while raising taxes and prices each year who the heck wants to make kids!?!?
sensei258
Kick the man babies out of the house when they're young. so they can get married and start families instead of staying home playing video games until their fifties and then killing their parents.
Yubaru
While I understand the concerns, I am getting rather tired of seeing articles here, that seem to keep on harping on this issue every 2 or 3 months or so.
You know, I know, we all know, the population here is dropping, and while it is going to be a problem for the next few decades, we dont need a doomsday update. We aren't blind!
Chip Star
Needed that laugh, thanks!
I would only add at the end, "over what will be made for dinner."
MarkX
No explanation for this, but we all know the real reason. If you want to find a half decent job and be able to make some money, you have no choice but to move to Tokyo. The ineptitude of politicians and leaders in this country is unbelievable. They have done nothing to try and stem the outflow of young people to Tokyo, and try and save the local/rural areas. Maybe, just maybe if people could find work and live in smaller more habitable places they might have more children and we wouldn't see such dire numbers.
Vince Black
This is what happens in a country whose men are raised by women only
Strangerland
Yes, because the type of person to end up in this situation sounds like they ideally situated to be great at parenting.
Chip Star
We will never know unless these kinds of people are forced to grow up before they are middle-aged and kill their parents.
IloveCoffee
Immigration is the only solution. Even the stubborn Japanese government have realized this fact of life. I think the only way for Japan to remain competitive and ahead of China is by becoming more diverse, which is the only think China doesn't have at the moment. Diversity is strength. Nobody can deny this.
Chip Star
Japan is already behind China.
klausdorth
Raising taxes, reducing (or keeping at the same level) salaries, little to no support for families with children (compared with other countries), and so on. Is there anything else to expect? Abe and his cronies finally need to get down from the thrones and start taking action! Increase the money/subsidies families get for their children (Yen 10.000 or so per child/month is just laughable), make education all the way to university level free, stop wasting money for projects that only help the upper class, and so on. But those guys/gals are living in their own little world and don't really care, except for the time when elections are coming up!
Yubaru
Neither of these "bright-spots" are what they seem! Tokyo is growing because there are no other locations that offer the jobs that actually pay anything decent! And Okinawa is overflowing with tourists, now over 10 MILLION a year, almost ten times the actual population of the island, and it's putting a HUGE amount of stress on the infrastructure!
Not to mention that there are a whole guano load of "seniors" from mainland, coming down here to live out their "golden years" and are stressing the insurance budgets, hospitals, day care systems, and others. Also not to mention that far too many as well, do not transfer their residences to Okinawa, so they are in effect not paying their share of taxes to support them!
Yeah, probably due to the fact that there is not a whole hell of a lot to do at night!
Gaijinjland
The new visa system for trainees is a joke.
I have friend from the Philippines who came over as a nurse in April. She works 6 days a week and is paid 160,000 yen a month. I don’t even think that’s legal because at that rate it’s below minimum wage.
It takes years to become qualified as a nurse. Why do these outsourcing companies who bring over these foreign nurses pay them less than a high school student working at a Family Mart?