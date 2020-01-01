Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Post starts delivering about 1.28 billion ‘nengajo'

TOKYO

Japan Post said Wednesday it expected to deliver about 1.28 billion nengajo (New Year greeting cards) nationwide on New Year's Day. Deliveries started at around 8 a.m.

The figure is about 10% fewer than last year, the 11th straight year of decline, as more people are using social networking services and email to create and send their own cards, or don’t bother with the custom anymore.

According to Japan Post, the bulk of nengajo are delivered on Jan 1, with the rest being delivered over the next 10 days.

Japan Post hires legions of temp workers to deliver the cards. They can be seen whizzing around the cities on bicycles and scooters, delivering cards to offices and households.

128 billion is still a lot, but as young people never send these out and often do not have friends, this might be a dying tradition.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

