Japan Post reveals more lost personal info affecting 290,000 clients

Japan Post Co says it lost documents containing information on a total of 290,000 clients at 6,565 post offices nationwide, much larger than its earlier finding of 67,000 clients.

Japan Post said it believes that the information, which includes names, bank accounts and financial transactions, is unlikely to have been leaked outside. The unit of Japan Post Holdings Co, in which the government owns a 60.6 percent stake, takes charge of some of the services consigned by a group company, Japan Post Bank Co.

The Financial Services Agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications are considering taking administrative measures against Japan Post, a person familiar with the matter said.

The postal service company said it may have disposed of client documents at 6,565 post offices or about 30 percent of its offices providing financial products, before they were supposed to be deleted as per its in-house rule requiring records to be kept for 10 years.

The company had been looking into any potential loss of documents filed from fiscal 2010 through fiscal 2019 after data of 318 clients were discovered to have been lost in November last year. The company discovered that information on at least 67,000 clients lost as of May.

Of the lost documents, some 148,000 contained information on the transactions of government bonds and investment trusts and 142,000 dealt with payments of utility bills.

Atsushi Hasegawa, an executive officer of the postal service company, said at a press conference that the latest finding is serious enough for the company to lose the trust of its customers.

"We apologize sincerely and will make all efforts to prevent such an incident from happening again," Hasegawa said.

© KYODO